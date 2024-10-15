Folks with a confirmed pelvic floor weakness or a lack of coordination may be advised to perform Kegels. For individuals with vaginas, getting the hang of Kegels involves putting a finger in their vagina, then "[pretending] like you're holding in a fart," she says. "If you do that right, you'll feel a squeeze on your finger, like it's getting a hug." You'll hold that "hug" for three seconds, counting Mississippis, relax, and repeat for a total of 10 reps or so.