3 Unlikely Sign Of Premature Aging You Don't Want To Miss + A Supplement To Help
Aging in the skin: You likely know the obvious concerns you can’t ignore—or, for a reminder, here’s the 6 major signs of skin aging—but there are several sneaky indicators that your skin may be aging faster than you’d like. When you see these subtle hints, it’s simply an indication that perhaps it’s time to think about tending to your skin in new ways.
Think about it like this: When you start to get a pull in your shoulder that just doesn’t go away as fast as it once did, you likely adjust your workout or even posture as needed. As we get older, all make adjustments to accommodate.
Same with your skin and skin care plan.
Here, 3 things your skin may be telling you that you’re missing.
Consider these your telltale skin concerns.
1. Chest.
The skin on your chest is quite thin. This leaves it much more vulnerable to damage, both internal and external. So when your skin starts the aging process, there’s going to be indicators that show up here before anywhere else. And "more often than not, it is an area that is overlooked when it comes to skin care and sun protection," explains board-certified dermatologist Shereene Idriss, M.D.
In other words, many people forget to extend their skin care down to their chest, which makes UV damage, dry weather, and other environmental aggressors leave their mark much faster.
The result? Fine lines, folds, and crepey, fragile skin.
2. Lips.
Here's a fun fact: your lips deflate and dry out with age. Lips thin and dehydrate for the same reason our skin sags or we lose suppleness: ceramide, collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid loss. When we lose these precious things, our skin's structural integrity declines and our overall volume diminishes as well as makes the skin more susceptible to moisture loss.
And unfortunately, this process starts earlier than you might expect. (Collagen loss even happens as early as your 20s, and continues at about a 1% loss every year after.) So if you see your lips feeling a bit less plump lately—or your reaching for your balm far more regularly, this may be the reason why.
3. Under Eyes.
The skin under your eyes is like a whole terrain of its own, susceptible to even the most subtle changes in the body. (Hence, why your eyes take the hit if you missed a night of rest or they can swell up after a salty dinner.) This happens because the skin under your eyes is the thinnest on the face, and thus doesn’t have as many layers to help buffer. This is also why under eye wrinkles (not to be confused with crows feet which appear on the outer limits of the eye) are likely the first to show up. These are so tiny you may even call them “micro-cracks.”
What you can do to keep skin looking healthy and young.
We’ve told you this before, but the best skin care plans are holistic and proactive. Our favorite way to do that is through our innovative skin care supplement nr+.
The revolutionary formula's namesake is nicotinamide riboside (NR), which is a form of vitamin B3. The nutrient, when ingested, turns into an enzyme called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+).* The enzyme plays a vital role in our mitochondria, or the parts of our cells that produce energy so said cell can do its job effectively. Without healthy mitochondria, our bodies cannot thrive. Studies have shown that taking an NR supplement, like mindbodygreen's, is clinically proven to enhance natural NAD+ in the body.* The result? Younger-acting, rejuvenated cells.
But skin is a complex organ, and to ensure you are tending to all its complexities as you age, you should care for it at every level. That's why this formula doesn't just stop at NR, but it also includes several healthy-aging actives to promote supple, hydrated, bright skin.
To start there's astaxanthin, a potent antioxidant that helps repair DNA damage from UV exposure, neutralizes free radicals, and can promote an internal glow.* To give you an idea of just how powerful, the free-radical-fighting effect of astaxanthin is up to 1,000 times higher than that of many of its fellow antioxidants.*
As for hydration and elasticity, the formula contains phytoceramides.* Ceramides are a natural part of our skin and help support your skin barrier function. Without ceramides, which decline with age, our skin loses moisture and suppleness and fine lines can form. The phytoceramides used here are shown to help reverse this. In one study, participants with clinically dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration.* And you might not even have to wait that long for results; in one study, participants saw improved skin hydration after just 15 days.*
Finally, there's rhodiola, an adaptogen that neutralizes oxidative stress.* This wreaks havoc on the body and is a primary contributor to premature aging. Thus by limiting how much time our bodies spend in oxidative stress, we can help our cells perform better.