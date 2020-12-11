The revolutionary formula's namesake is nicotinamide riboside (NR), which is a form of vitamin B3. The nutrient, when ingested, turns into an enzyme called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+).* The enzyme plays a vital role in our mitochondria, or the parts of our cells that produce energy so said cell can do its job effectively. Without healthy mitochondria, our bodies cannot thrive. Studies have shown that taking an NR supplement, like mindbodygreen's, is clinically proven to enhance natural NAD+ in the body.* The result? Younger-acting, rejuvenated cells.

But skin is a complex organ, and to ensure you are tending to all its complexities as you age, you should care for it at every level. That's why this formula doesn't just stop at NR, but it also includes several healthy-aging actives to promote supple, hydrated, bright skin.

To start there's astaxanthin, a potent antioxidant that helps repair DNA damage from UV exposure, neutralizes free radicals, and can promote an internal glow.* To give you an idea of just how powerful, the free-radical-fighting effect of astaxanthin is up to 1,000 times higher than that of many of its fellow antioxidants.*

As for hydration and elasticity, the formula contains phytoceramides.* Ceramides are a natural part of our skin and help support your skin barrier function. Without ceramides, which decline with age, our skin loses moisture and suppleness and fine lines can form. The phytoceramides used here are shown to help reverse this. In one study, participants with clinically dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration.* And you might not even have to wait that long for results; in one study, participants saw improved skin hydration after just 15 days.*

Finally, there's rhodiola, an adaptogen that neutralizes oxidative stress.* This wreaks havoc on the body and is a primary contributor to premature aging. Thus by limiting how much time our bodies spend in oxidative stress, we can help our cells perform better.