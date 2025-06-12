Don't let all of the fancy names out there scare you; body wash and shower gel are essentially the same thing. The main difference is the texture, and whichever one you prefer will still clean your skin all the same. When compared to bar soaps, these products are generally more expensive but may also be more effective if you're looking to make changes to your skin. As always, look for a product you love, whether that be one that has your favorite fragrance profile or maybe one that's free of any fragrance at all.