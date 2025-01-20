You may be asking: Why put these plants in the shower rather than on your side table, kitchen counter, or…literally anywhere else? Well, as plant specialist Christine Buckley, author of Plant Magic: Herbalism in Real Life, previously explained to mbg: "Eucalyptus is high in volatile oils, which evaporate when exposed to the air. Hanging eucalyptus in the shower means we get the benefit of the volatile oils as the steam releases them from the leaves and holds them in the air around us."