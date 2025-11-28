Available in both chocolate and an unflavored variety, this collagen powder can be combined with your morning cup of joe (bonus points if it's brewed with clean coffee+) or added to your favorite smoothie, soup, or other favorite recipe for an easy nutrient boost. What's more, the powder is currently up to 60% off when you sign up for a subscription or up to 20% for one-time purchases with promo code BFCM20 at checkout, as part of mindbodygreen's Black Friday sale. The sitewide discount is our biggest savings of the year and extends to our entire lineup of bestsellers and personal care items. And orders over $200 will also receive a FREE 10-pack sample of magnesium+ rest & recovery.