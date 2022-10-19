What research says about collagen supplements for skin hydration. 

Collagen supplements have been popularized largely due to their ability to support skin elasticity and dermal density.* However, one lesser-known benefit of taking collagen supplements is their ability to support the skin’s hydration levels.*

Research backs up this claim: For example, one double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial found that participants' moisture levels in the skin were three to seven times higher than those who did not take collagen supplements.* Yes, you read that right: up to seven times higher!

Since that study was conducted (back in 2018), even more research has come out supporting collagen's role in dewy skin. For instance, this 2021 meta-analysis of 19 clinical trials, hydrolyzed collagen showed favorable results compared to placebo groups in terms of skin hydration, elasticity, and wrinkles.*