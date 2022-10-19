Studies Show This Step Can Make Your Skin Up To 7 Times (!) More Hydrated
It’s no secret that there are countless topical products on the market claiming to fully transform dry skin from flakes to dew in just a few weeks. One topical alone generally won’t get the job done, but a tailored skin care routine for dry skin is a great start.
If your skin just won't stay moisturized, however, you may want to consider skin hydration from the inside out. Of course, drinking water comes first on the list, but there’s another science-backed method to fuel your skin from within: collagen supplements.
What research says about collagen supplements for skin hydration.
Collagen supplements have been popularized largely due to their ability to support skin elasticity and dermal density.* However, one lesser-known benefit of taking collagen supplements is their ability to support the skin’s hydration levels.*
Research backs up this claim: For example, one double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial found that participants' moisture levels in the skin were three to seven times higher than those who did not take collagen supplements.* Yes, you read that right: up to seven times higher!
Since that study was conducted (back in 2018), even more research has come out supporting collagen's role in dewy skin. For instance, this 2021 meta-analysis of 19 clinical trials, hydrolyzed collagen showed favorable results compared to placebo groups in terms of skin hydration, elasticity, and wrinkles.*
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
Studies have demonstrated these exciting results when participants ingested hydrolyzed collagen peptides on the daily—so be sure to look for that phrase on your next collagen supplement. Need an easy pick? Luckily, mbg beauty & gut collagen+ checks this box and more for dry, aging skin.
Not only will you get those aforementioned hydrolyzed collagen peptides, but it also includes a daily dose of ingestible hyaluronic acid—a compound that has been shown to support skin hydration as well.* Vitamin C also plays an essential role in collagen production and is a vital molecule for skin health, which is why you'll find it in this blend, too.*
The takeaway.
Deeply hydrating your skin isn’t a one-and-done venture. However, using internal and topical sources of hydration through skin care and collagen supplements together will encourage all-around support, so you can be on your way to a dewy complexion that will last. Here, nine more derm-approved tips to ease dry skin—you know, for good measure.
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*