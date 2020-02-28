Scientists May Be Close To Curing Celiac Disease & Gluten Intolerance

Whether you have a mild gluten intolerance or full blown celiac disease, we've got good news for you: In a recent clinical trial, the use of nanoparticles containing gliadin showed promise in "reprogramming" immune responses to gluten.

It's estimated that celiac could affect up to 2.4% of the world's population, with even more having general intolerances (6% of Americans according to this estimation). Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye—and for anyone who's experienced the discomfort that can come from some carbs, having issues with gluten can put a serious damper on dinner time.

But thanks to these findings, giving up your gluten faves may soon be a thing of the past.