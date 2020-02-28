Here at mbg, we’re all about finding ways to combat and prevent chronic conditions with diet and lifestyle changes. While conventional medicine is also necessary (and important!) for treating disease, we recognize the power of a holistic look at our health—in some cases, food truly is medicinal.

That’s why I was excited to chat with functional medicine doctor Terry Wahls, M.D., who has a pretty incredible personal health story: After becoming wheelchair-bound with Multiple Sclerosis, she figured out the diet and lifestyle changes that would restore her health and allow her to walk (and run!) again.

“I designed a protocol very specifically for my brain, and of course, it had a dramatic impact for me,” she tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. “Ultimately, I found that it had a dramatic impact in my primary care clinic in folks with obesity, diabetes, heart disease—they're all getting better.”

Here’s exactly what Wahls swears by for not just preventing, but reversing autoimmune disease. If you’re interested in an integrative approach to combat a chronic condition, you might want to give these eight tips a try.