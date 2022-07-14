Collagen supplementation in has also been shown to increase skin hydration levels.* One clinical trial even found that participants' moisture levels in the skin were seven times higher than those who did not take collagen supplements.*

Zilberman also mentions that this supplement enhances her nails. Fact check: It is true that collagen supplementation can help support healthy nails.* Specifically, one study found that when people took collagen daily for 24 weeks, it helped support their nail health, including better growth rates, reduced breakage, and improved appearance.* This is just a quick glimpse into the inner workings of collagen supplementation, but there’s so much more to know—full-body benefits included. You can read up on collagen supplements 101 here, if you’re curious.

And while exact timing and results can vary from person to person (in addition to what specific health benefit you're looking for), for Zilberman, "It took about a week to start seeing a difference,'” she says.