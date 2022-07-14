This Beauty Expert Uses This Supplement In Her Very Chic Beauty Lineup
While we're quick to praise the rich, decadent flavor of our chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ powder (sans added sugar!), calling it "sweet as candy" would admittedly feel like a stretch—in fact, too-saccharine collagen powders often leave a funky aftertaste. But what if we told you a candy confectioner swears by our blend, so much so that she considers it one of her favorite skin care secrets?
It's true: Artist, beauty fan, and confectioner behind Sweet Saba, which makes “candy for grown-ups,” Maayan Zilberman shared her beauty routine with The Cut last year, and she called mbg's powder "the best collagen out there with the highest quality ingredients." Here, we'll explain exactly why Zilberman loves our blend.
The science behind the supplement.
"This one has biotin, curcumin, L-glutamine, sulforaphane glucosinolate, hyaluronic acid, and vitamins C and E. I don’t know what all this means, but I know that it promotes elasticity and skin hydration, enhances my hair and nails, and supports hydration,"* says Zilberman. This is arguably one of the more relatable statements we’ve heard of late, but don’t worry—we’re here to help explain the science behind this supplement, so you can have a better idea of why it’s working and what it’s doing for you.* This way, you can add it to your routine with confidence.
The hydrolyzed collagen peptides in this blend work to support your natural collagen production and have been shown to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density.* Biotin, the buzzy B vitamin, is top notch for healthy hair and nails; vitamins C and E enhance collagen production and antioxidant properties; L-glutamine provides a building block for protein and a preferred fuel for the gut; and curcuminoids from turmeric root extract and sulforaphane from broccoli seed extract help support detoxification and combat oxidative stress.* Finally, our blend also contains hyaluronic acid, which is the key compound responsible for keeping skin naturally hydrated.* Think of it as doubling down on inside-out skin hydration.
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
Collagen supplementation in has also been shown to increase skin hydration levels.* One clinical trial even found that participants' moisture levels in the skin were seven times higher than those who did not take collagen supplements.*
Zilberman also mentions that this supplement enhances her nails. Fact check: It is true that collagen supplementation can help support healthy nails.* Specifically, one study found that when people took collagen daily for 24 weeks, it helped support their nail health, including better growth rates, reduced breakage, and improved appearance.* This is just a quick glimpse into the inner workings of collagen supplementation, but there’s so much more to know—full-body benefits included. You can read up on collagen supplements 101 here, if you’re curious.
And while exact timing and results can vary from person to person (in addition to what specific health benefit you're looking for), for Zilberman, "It took about a week to start seeing a difference,'” she says.
The takeaway.
Zilberman swears by the mbg beauty & gut collagen+ because, well, it works. She might not have understood the science behind the more technical ingredients (we get it; sifting through research can be difficult!), hopefully this guide takes a little bit of the legwork out for you. And FYI, this collagen pick isn’t just a standout for Zilberman—women in their 50s have been raving about its effects, too.
