However, when looking for a collagen powder that’s worth your money, you should keep an eye out for something that addresses the aging process from every angle, not just for skin health. That's why mbg's collagen powder includes a blend of skin, hair, joint, and gut-focused ingredients—like L-glutamine, biotin, and hyaluronic acid.* High-quality, thoughtfully-formulated supplements can be expensive, and you deserve to get a bang for your buck, so mbg made sure to address healthy aging from multiple angles.*

The formula also utilizes the natural antioxidant power of plants by blending together turmeric and sulforaphane glucosinolate (SGS), which is a phytochemical found in cruciferous vegetables like broccoli. Because turmeric and SGS are high in anti-inflammatory properties, they support detoxification, combat oxidative stress, help protect the skin from photoaging, and support a healthy gut.*

Not to mention, the powder comes in both an unflavored and rich chocolate variety (thanks to premium, organic cocoa), making it easy to incorporate into your daily routine. “I mix this into brownies, fudge, [and] coffee. My hair and skin are in great shape. Looking at my 50s as the glorious years instead of the golden years,”* says Katherine B., another mbg collagen powder fan.

We agree—the 50s are glorious, especially if you’re taking care of your body and focusing on healthy aging from all angles.