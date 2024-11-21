Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

Ready For Sagittarius Season? Here Are 3 Things To Watch Out For

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
November 21, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Sagittarius Season
Graphic by mbg creative x Tanya Yatsenko / Stocksy
November 21, 2024

As hard as it is to believe, 2024 is winding down and Sagittarius season is almost here. The holiday season is upon us, and we can all tap in to big-Archer energy as we look toward 2025.

But first, there are a few things to know for the next four weeks:

1.

Sagittarius season begins November 21

From November 21 until December 21, the sun is moving through trailblazing and globe-trotting Sagittarius. And as a sign all about spontaneity, adventure, and pushing boundaries, we're all encouraged to lean into the courageous and free-spirited Sag within.

As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, Sagittarius isn't afraid to move outside its core crew and engage with others outside their familiar zone.

"Be welcoming and open to diverse perspectives and backgrounds. Play super-connector for your friends, or dip into a new talent pool for potential collaborators," the twins say, adding, "Sagittarius also encourages transparency and honesty, so if you need to have an air-clearing talk with someone in your life, do it now before you get swept up in holiday festivities."

2.

Multiple retrogrades are here to shake up the holiday season

If you were hoping for a smooth and drama-free holiday season, we've got some news for you. There are already a few planets currently retrograde, and we'll be stacking on a few more in the weeks to come.

The most infamous of them all—Mercury retrograde—begins November 25 and lasts until December 15 in the sign of Sagittarius. As the twins note, your best course of action during this time is to stop, think, review, and reevaluate. Sagittarius also rules travel, so if you're making any holiday travel plans, make sure you double-check all your bookings.

But the retrogrades don't stop there! Jupiter has been retrograde since October 8 and will be until February 5, and Uranus has been retrograde since September 1 and will be until January 25 of next year.

Then, from December 6 to February 23, Mars goes retrograde in Cancer, causing some disruptions to our energy and motivation.

If it's any consolation, Neptune has been retrograde since July 2 but will return to its direct course on December 7. If you've been reassessing things like your spirituality, dreams, or even fantasies and illusions, it should soon feel like your head is out of the clouds.

3.

The last full moon of the year arrives December 15

On December 15, we'll have one last full moon to round out 2024, and it'll be in Sagittarius' opposite sign, Gemini. The fun and flirty twins of the zodiac are known for their insatiable curiosity and sociable spirits, so this is the perfect energy to lean into with all those holiday parties.

Of course, keep in mind that Mercury retrograde will be a factor, so just remember to watch what you say and avoid putting your foot in your mouth. (Gemini can be known to do that!)

If you find a moment for some downtime amid the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, don't forget to do a full moon ritual or two.

The takeaway

If all these retrogrades are any indication of the Sag season we're in for, it might be a bit of a bumpy ride. But retrogrades also offer an opportunity for reflection and slowing down, which might be just what we need as the holidays get underway.

In any case, there's enough of Sagittarius' fun-loving energy to go around, so regardless of any retrogrades, we hope your holiday season is merry and bright.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Dressed Of Them All—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Dressed Of Them All—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Astrological Sign Is The Most Glamorous Of The Zodiac—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Astrological Sign Is The Most Glamorous Of The Zodiac—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Life Of The Party? You'll Want To Invite These 3
Spirituality

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Life Of The Party? You'll Want To Invite These 3

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Sets The Stage For The Next 20 Years—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Sets The Stage For The Next 20 Years—Here's What To Know

The AstroTwins

These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect Romance This Thanksgiving Season
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect Romance This Thanksgiving Season

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is Constantly Changing Their Life—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Constantly Changing Their Life—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Dressed Of Them All—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Dressed Of Them All—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Astrological Sign Is The Most Glamorous Of The Zodiac—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Astrological Sign Is The Most Glamorous Of The Zodiac—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Life Of The Party? You'll Want To Invite These 3
Spirituality

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Life Of The Party? You'll Want To Invite These 3

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Sets The Stage For The Next 20 Years—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Sets The Stage For The Next 20 Years—Here's What To Know

The AstroTwins

These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect Romance This Thanksgiving Season
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect Romance This Thanksgiving Season

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is Constantly Changing Their Life—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Constantly Changing Their Life—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Dressed Of Them All—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Dressed Of Them All—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Astrological Sign Is The Most Glamorous Of The Zodiac—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Astrological Sign Is The Most Glamorous Of The Zodiac—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Life Of The Party? You'll Want To Invite These 3
Spirituality

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Life Of The Party? You'll Want To Invite These 3

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Sets The Stage For The Next 20 Years—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Sets The Stage For The Next 20 Years—Here's What To Know

The AstroTwins

These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect Romance This Thanksgiving Season
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect Romance This Thanksgiving Season

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is Constantly Changing Their Life—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Constantly Changing Their Life—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Dressed Of Them All—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is The Best Dressed Of Them All—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

This Astrological Sign Is The Most Glamorous Of The Zodiac—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Astrological Sign Is The Most Glamorous Of The Zodiac—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Life Of The Party? You'll Want To Invite These 3
Spirituality

Which Zodiac Signs Are The Life Of The Party? You'll Want To Invite These 3

Sarah Regan

This Week's Horoscope Sets The Stage For The Next 20 Years—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Sets The Stage For The Next 20 Years—Here's What To Know

The AstroTwins

These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect Romance This Thanksgiving Season
Spirituality

These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect Romance This Thanksgiving Season

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is Constantly Changing Their Life—Is It Yours?
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Constantly Changing Their Life—Is It Yours?

Sarah Regan

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.