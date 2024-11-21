Advertisement
Ready For Sagittarius Season? Here Are 3 Things To Watch Out For
As hard as it is to believe, 2024 is winding down and Sagittarius season is almost here. The holiday season is upon us, and we can all tap in to big-Archer energy as we look toward 2025.
But first, there are a few things to know for the next four weeks:
Sagittarius season begins November 21
From November 21 until December 21, the sun is moving through trailblazing and globe-trotting Sagittarius. And as a sign all about spontaneity, adventure, and pushing boundaries, we're all encouraged to lean into the courageous and free-spirited Sag within.
As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, Sagittarius isn't afraid to move outside its core crew and engage with others outside their familiar zone.
"Be welcoming and open to diverse perspectives and backgrounds. Play super-connector for your friends, or dip into a new talent pool for potential collaborators," the twins say, adding, "Sagittarius also encourages transparency and honesty, so if you need to have an air-clearing talk with someone in your life, do it now before you get swept up in holiday festivities."
Multiple retrogrades are here to shake up the holiday season
If you were hoping for a smooth and drama-free holiday season, we've got some news for you. There are already a few planets currently retrograde, and we'll be stacking on a few more in the weeks to come.
The most infamous of them all—Mercury retrograde—begins November 25 and lasts until December 15 in the sign of Sagittarius. As the twins note, your best course of action during this time is to stop, think, review, and reevaluate. Sagittarius also rules travel, so if you're making any holiday travel plans, make sure you double-check all your bookings.
But the retrogrades don't stop there! Jupiter has been retrograde since October 8 and will be until February 5, and Uranus has been retrograde since September 1 and will be until January 25 of next year.
Then, from December 6 to February 23, Mars goes retrograde in Cancer, causing some disruptions to our energy and motivation.
If it's any consolation, Neptune has been retrograde since July 2 but will return to its direct course on December 7. If you've been reassessing things like your spirituality, dreams, or even fantasies and illusions, it should soon feel like your head is out of the clouds.
The last full moon of the year arrives December 15
Of course, keep in mind that Mercury retrograde will be a factor, so just remember to watch what you say and avoid putting your foot in your mouth. (Gemini can be known to do that!)
If you find a moment for some downtime amid the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, don't forget to do a full moon ritual or two.
The takeaway
If all these retrogrades are any indication of the Sag season we're in for, it might be a bit of a bumpy ride. But retrogrades also offer an opportunity for reflection and slowing down, which might be just what we need as the holidays get underway.
In any case, there's enough of Sagittarius' fun-loving energy to go around, so regardless of any retrogrades, we hope your holiday season is merry and bright.
