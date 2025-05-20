Advertisement
The Meanings Of 10 Different Rose Colors + When To Gift Them
Whether you're going on a special date, celebrating an anniversary, or attending a graduation, gifting somebody roses is one of the simplest (and most time-tested) ways to show you care. But first—you have to choose the right color.
That's right; Rose colors have different meanings, and if you want to nail the perfect bouquet, you'll want to make sure the colors correspond with the message you're trying to send. Here's what to know.
What do rose colors mean?
The tradition of different rose color meanings goes back to the Victorian era (roughly the 1830's to 1900), according to psychic and author of Simply Color Therapy, Nina Ashby.
As she tells mindbodygreen, "Plants and flowers and herbs have historically had a lot of significance in art, and through the ages," adding, "Roses in particular are often connected to love in some way."
From red, to white, to yellow, Ashby explains we all have personal associations with certain colors, but when it comes to roses, their meanings have been somewhat standardized for the purpose of gifting.
Red rose meaning
Red roses are easily the most common rose color for gifting, with a strong reputation for reprenting love and passion. As Ashby explains, these are the roses you give on dates or anniversaries, signifying physical passion, depth, desire, and warmth.
Orange rose meaning
According to Ashby, orange is all about motivation, happiness, drive, and sociability. Orange roses, in that case, are almost like you're saying, "Congratulations on a job well done," or "Here's a pop of color to uplift your spirits."
We associate orange with confidence, energy, creativity, and accomplishment, so this is a great rose color to go for if you're celebrating someone's success, or want to congratulate them in a way that doesn't indicate romantic feelings.
Yellow rose meaning
Similar to orange, Ashby tells mindbodygreen that yellow is also associated with happiness and achievement, though we tend to associate yellow roses with friendship.
Along with friendship, she adds, yellow roses can represent excitement and joy, as well as intellectual achievements. "Yellow is the solar plexus, and it has a connection to achievement in the world and relates to the mental plane," she notes. Perhaps your friend graduating from their Ph.D. program could use a yellow bouquet of roses, eh?
Green rose meaning
Moving on to green roses, while less common, Ashby says they're closely related to earthy themes like nature, fertility, and abundance.
These ones tend to be more decorative, and they're often almost white with outer petals that are light green. (Dark green roses, however, have likely been artificially dyed.)
Ashby tells mindbodygreen that these lovely roses are a great option for a rose bouquet that's not so "in your face," but still evokes feelings of connection and appreciation for nature.
Blue rose meaning
Feeling blue? While not a true rose color, you can find blue roses available today that are most likely white roses that have been dyed. According to Ashby, we associate blue with sadness, but sometimes also tranquility.
When it comes to roses, however, she notes that blue roses represent mystery, intrigue, or something you can't have—because, of course, blue roses are unusual and not naturally occurring.
Purple or lavender rose meaning
Purple is often associated with spirituality and wisdom, and purple roses are no exception. According to Ashby, purple or lavender roses are gifted to represent courage and bravery, as well as wisdom, spirituality, and mystery.
That said, light purple can also be used to represent a crush, or even love at first sight. These are the flowers you give to someone you're crushing on but haven't gotten to know quite yet.
Pink rose meaning
Pink roses are up there with red roses in terms of popularity, though they're like the tamer, sweeter version of a red rose.
As Ashby tells mindbodygreen, where red roses represent passion, pink roses are more friendly, or even familial. We associate pink with kindness, versatility, and femininity, Ashby notes, so these might be flowers you give to new parents, for instance.
White rose meaning
White roses can represent a number of different things, according to Ashby, who notes we tend to most associate white with purity and innocence.
However, she adds, white roses can also represent loneliness, or even an icy heart. On the more positive end, their connections with purity also relate to trust, loyalty, and also remembrance. As such, they're often used at many occasions, from weddings to funerals.
Black rose meaning
As you could probably guess, black roses do not actually exist in the natural world, and any true black roses you come across have definitely been artificially dyed. But as Ashby notes, there are some varieties of quite dark roses (such as the Black Baccara rose) that are such a deep burgundy, they almost appear black.
These roses are associated with sophistication, as well as mourning, and are often used as decor. "At a 1920s speakeasy or a goth-type celebration you might have lavender roses and black tulips together, for example," Ashby says.
Multi-colored rose meaning
Last but not least, we have multi-colored roses. Many multi-colored roses are grown using dyed water, to achieve different colored petals.
You might find rainbow roses, combinations of white and pink, purple and blue, and more. Rainbows are associated with happiness and joy, as well as the LGBTQIA+ movement in more recent years, and in terms of other color combinations, you can look to the aforementioned meanings of different rose colors and put them together.
FAQs:
The takeaway
A bouquet of roses makes a great gift for so many different occasions, and while most people will be happy with any color you opt for, choosing a color for its specific meaning elevates your bouquet from a nice gesture, to an even more thoughtful one.