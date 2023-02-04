Bouqs partners with farms that pride themselves on sustainable growing practices, minimizing waste, and recycling water. The brand’s offerings include mixed bouquets and single-flower bouquets (such as sunflowers, roses, and tulips), as well as a few potted plants, gift sets, and dried arrangements. When browsing the options, you can filter by occasion, shipping speed, flower type, and color—there’s even a one-click button for Valentine’s Day roses. Once you’ve picked your bouquet, you’ll choose from three sizes and decide whether you’d like to add on a vase. Most arrangements offer 2 to 3 vase options.

If you’re in a rush to send some blooms, there’s a same-day delivery option that sources bouquets from local florists. Just note: the selection may vary and the starting price is often a little higher. Bouqs also offers a subscription discount of up to 30% off, plus free shipping. You’ll first select a frequency (from weekly to every other month). From there you, either customize your bouquet for each delivery or let the brand take care of the decision-making.

Bouqs is our commerce editor Carleigh Ferrante's top pick for reliable online flower delivery. "The bouquets are gorgeous and arrive fresh every time. You truly can't go wrong with any of these arrangements." she says.