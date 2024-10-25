Advertisement
After 20 Years Of Wearing Contacts, This Supplement Finally Helped My Dry Eyes*
I'm no novice to contact lenses. For over 20 years now, these small transparent discs have been my visual lifeline—a hefty prescription makes wearing glasses all day downright uncomfortable.
But contacts don't come without a slew of other concerns. My eyes have always felt dry and dehydrated (if that's possible) at the end of the day. And I'm hyper-aware that wearing contacts exposes me to more germs than non-contact-wearers. To top this off, my eyes are under a considerable amount of stress from screen use—the main downside of remote work. Not only was I ending my days with strained eyes, but they never seemed to fully reset by morning to hit the ground running again.
For years, I struggled with these concerns and primarily leaned on artificial tears to help give my eyes some moisture with little success. It all just seemed like things I was going to have to live with. But then I decided to give a targeted supplement a try.
Enter eye health+
Yes, some supplements actually support this overlooked organ. And mindbodygreen's eye health+ is formulated with eight ingredients that have all been shown to help with visual performance: astaxanthin, lutein, zeaxanthin, maqui berry, vitamin C, vitamin E, zinc, and copper.*
I was most intrigued by the maqui berry, the main ingredient (which I had never heard of before) for dry eyes. The patented form of the extract (MaquiBright®) is clinically shown to help dry eyes by promoting tear production while also reducing ocular fatigue—and I wanted to give it a go.*
The eye fatigue benefits of astaxanthin and the light sensitivity support of lutein and zeaxanthin were also top selling points for me.* Because until this point, I felt like nothing had quenched my dry eyes or relieved strain. This supplement did not disappoint.
My eyes felt less dry & fatigued
I felt a noticeable difference in my eyes within the first month of taking this supplement. They were no longer dry, tired, and gritty by the time my workday ended.*
One reason contact lens wearers are predisposed to eye dryness1 is because the lens can partially block oxygen from entering the eye. According to my doctor, the lens can also absorb moisture from the eye. This supplement was the first substantial relief for this dryness because it tackled eye hydration from the inside out.*
The clinical studies from maqui berry show that the four-week mark2 is the time needed to see an increase in eye hydration and fluid production. In fact, tear fluid production can increase as much as 25% during this time.*†
By the end of month one, I was going to bed with less stressed eyes and waking up more refreshed.*
It's now a staple in my routine
I've now been taking eye health+ for about six months, and I can truly say it only gets better with time.
Not only are my eyes still feeling hydrated, but I started to notice less sensitivity to light. Where I live, in Texas, the sun is out for most of the year. Although I'm an avid sunglass wearer, my eyes would still sting on an especially bright day or when I was out for long periods. eye health+ is amazingly providing extra relief with this.*
And I appreciate how this supplement can help with eye longevity. Most of us don't think twice about our eyes until something goes wrong, but it's an organ that deserves special attention so you can fully experience the world around you. The fact that I can do all this for my eyes by swallowing one small capsule every morning makes this an easy habit to stick to.
The takeaway
Your eyes impact everything you do. Before eye health+, my irritated eyes would severely impact my mood and my concentration at work. Now that my eyes are more comfortable, everything just feels easier.*
†Benefits assume daily use and are evidence-based estimates rooted in clinical science at the ingredient level. Individual results may vary.
