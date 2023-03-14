The Reviews Are In & This Supplement Is Helping People Get Their Vitamin D Levels Up
It's estimated that over 40% of the United States population is deficient in vitamin D1, which can result in everything from low mood, to suboptimal immunity and bone health, to occasional brain fog. If you're one of those people, even taking a 2,000 IU supplement of vitamin D almost certainly won't be enough to get your numbers where you want 'em.
Enter: mindbodygreen's vitamin D3 potency+, a powerhouse supplement that can help you meet your vitamin D needs—including getting you into the "sufficient" category.*
Not only does the formula offer 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 per single gelcap serving, but it's also derived from organic algae, the highest quality plant source available (not to mention, its stellar sustainability). The premium supplement also features a unique trio of organic virgin oils (from avocados, flaxseed, and olives) to drive optimal vitamin D absorption, in addition to delivering healthy omega-3 and omega-9 fatty acids with antioxidant and pro-metabolic health properties.*
Just one daily gelcap of our vitamin D3 potency+ promotes vitamin D sufficiency for life, using the latest and greatest in vitamin D technology—but if you need some more convincing, here's what reviewers are saying about their latest vitamin D numbers since taking vitamin D3 potency+.*
No more searching!
"I’ve played around with so many different vitamin D supplements over the years and have struggled in the past maintaining optimal levels. I love that the product delivers D3 in a highly absorbable form, and the healthy fats are a plus. This high-quality formula has given me the peace of mind that I’m supporting my body’s immune system every day!"*
—Abby C.
Love it!
"Such an important supplement to take living in the Pacific Northwest. The last time I had my vitamin D levels checked, it was right where it should be!"*
—Andrea O.
Great option for vitamin D supplements
"Going dairy free, I became vitamin D deficient. Other options on the market were poor in taste, with that lasting hours. Recent testing, I am no longer deficient and have no lingering aftertaste!"*
—Chris M.
So far so good.
"So far so good. Raised my level on bloodwork 10 points after taking the D3 for 30 days. Will do bloodwork again but this time I’ll have taken 90 days...can’t wait to see!"*
—Traci J.
We need D3 now!
"I was taking 2000 IU daily but my doctor called and said that I was only at 32% of my needs! So I wasn't assimilating it...This combination does the trick! Thank you for going the extra mile and adding what can help with the synergy."*
—Mary R.
Effective.
"mindbodygreen is my trusted brand for supplements. The D3 product is the only vitamin D supplement I’ve found to have both enough dosage (5,000 IU), and absorbability with the avocado, flaxseed and olive oils it includes, to be effective."*
—Matias
So easy
"I am loving this product! Since I live on the east coast, it’s essential for me to ensure I’m getting my daily dose of vitamin D, especially since my doctors noticed I was a bit deficient this winter. Thanks to this product I no longer have anything to worry about—and it’s so great it’s all in one gelcap, no longer do I need to down 4-5 separate capsules to get my daily dose. Thank you mbg!!"
—Ava
My hunt is over
"I've been on the hunt for a D3 vitamin with a clean formula [...] I'm inside working from home all day so I'm not getting the vitamin D I used to. I love that the ingredients are high quality and I trust mbg products so I was excited to give this one a try. This softgel is super easy to swallow and has no smell or bad aftertaste which is super important to me too. Will definitely continue to use and purchase!"
—Dylan R.
The takeaway.
If you've been trying to get your vitamin D levels up to no avail, it might be time to switch up your supplement. With mindbodygreen's vitamin D3 potency+, you can trust that you're getting a high-quality supplement with a hefty dose of the essential vitamin—plus the best technology to ensure absorption and efficacy.*
