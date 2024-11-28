Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Research Shows Vitamin D Enhances Cancer Treatment Outcomes

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
November 28, 2024
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Someone with curly hair in the sun and sunglasses
Image by Sofie Delauw / Stocky
November 28, 2024

While any single vitamin can't cure all types of ailments and diseases, there's one nutrient that has been shown to deliver incredible support for immune function time and time again: vitamin D

In a study published by Cancer (a peer-reviewed journal from the American Cancer Society), researchers discovered that sufficient vitamin D levels helped skin cancer patients enhance the results of their immunotherapy treatment—and, in some cases, even extend their life span. 

How vitamin D status affects cancer treatment

Researchers analyzed vitamin D status of 200 advanced melanoma patients receiving anti-PD-1 immunotherapy (a type of drug that supports the body's immune system in slowing, stopping, and killing cancer cells) as their first-line treatment. 

Participants' serum vitamin D levels were measured before receiving immunotherapy and every 12 weeks during treatment. Here's what the study found.

Response rate (the percentage of patients that saw their cancer shrink or disappear during treatment) was:

  • 36% in the group with low vitamin D levels throughout the study
  • 56% in the group that had healthy vitamin D status at baseline or achieved healthy levels during treatment

Progression-free survival (the length of time after treatment initiation that a patient's cancer did not progress) was:

  • 5.75 months for the group with low vitamin D status
  • 11.25 months for the group that achieved healthy vitamin D levels before or during treatment

Overall survival was:

  • 27 months for the group with low vitamin D levels
  • 31.5 months for the group that reached healthy vitamin D levels before or during treatment

Researchers concluded that healthy vitamin D levels should be maintained in advanced melanoma patients that are undergoing anti-PD-1 immunotherapy in order to optimize treatment outcomes. 

The takeaway

As demonstrated by this study, vitamin D is a vital nutrient for optimizing immune health and function. 

Since food sources and sunlight aren't sufficient sources of vitamin D for the majority of people (you read more about why that is here), the most efficient and effective way to achieve and sustain healthy vitamin D status is with daily vitamin D supplementation

That said, not all vitamin D supplements are created equal. For a supplement that optimizes form, dosage, and absorption of vitamin D, you can check out mindbodygreen's favorite vitamin D supplements here.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

How Nutritional Psychiatrists Prescribe Food For Better Mental Health
Integrative Health

How Nutritional Psychiatrists Prescribe Food For Better Mental Health

Stephanie Eckelkamp

I'm A Neurophysiologist: Do This Every Day For A Younger Brain
Integrative Health

I'm A Neurophysiologist: Do This Every Day For A Younger Brain

Jason Wachob

This Is How Much Time To Leave Between Meals For Optimal Digestion
Integrative Health

This Is How Much Time To Leave Between Meals For Optimal Digestion

Sarah Garone, NDTR

This Is An Important Time Of Year To Up Your Vitamin D Levels—Here's Why
Integrative Health

This Is An Important Time Of Year To Up Your Vitamin D Levels—Here's Why

Sarah Regan

50+ Unbeatable Black Friday Deals To Save On All Your Favorite Well-Being Essentials
Integrative Health

50+ Unbeatable Black Friday Deals To Save On All Your Favorite Well-Being Essentials

Carleigh Ferrante

This Supplement Unlocks The Benefits Of Fasting For 36 Hours (Even When Taken With Food)*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Unlocks The Benefits Of Fasting For 36 Hours (Even When Taken With Food)*

Braelyn Wood

The Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist
Integrative Health

The Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist

Jamie Schneider

I Tried A Focus-Boosting Supplement for Two Weeks—Here’s What Happened
Integrative Health

I Tried A Focus-Boosting Supplement for Two Weeks—Here’s What Happened

Carleigh Ferrante

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

How Nutritional Psychiatrists Prescribe Food For Better Mental Health
Integrative Health

How Nutritional Psychiatrists Prescribe Food For Better Mental Health

Stephanie Eckelkamp

I'm A Neurophysiologist: Do This Every Day For A Younger Brain
Integrative Health

I'm A Neurophysiologist: Do This Every Day For A Younger Brain

Jason Wachob

This Is How Much Time To Leave Between Meals For Optimal Digestion
Integrative Health

This Is How Much Time To Leave Between Meals For Optimal Digestion

Sarah Garone, NDTR

This Is An Important Time Of Year To Up Your Vitamin D Levels—Here's Why
Integrative Health

This Is An Important Time Of Year To Up Your Vitamin D Levels—Here's Why

Sarah Regan

50+ Unbeatable Black Friday Deals To Save On All Your Favorite Well-Being Essentials
Integrative Health

50+ Unbeatable Black Friday Deals To Save On All Your Favorite Well-Being Essentials

Carleigh Ferrante

This Supplement Unlocks The Benefits Of Fasting For 36 Hours (Even When Taken With Food)*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Unlocks The Benefits Of Fasting For 36 Hours (Even When Taken With Food)*

Braelyn Wood

The Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist
Integrative Health

The Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist

Jamie Schneider

I Tried A Focus-Boosting Supplement for Two Weeks—Here’s What Happened
Integrative Health

I Tried A Focus-Boosting Supplement for Two Weeks—Here’s What Happened

Carleigh Ferrante

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

How Nutritional Psychiatrists Prescribe Food For Better Mental Health
Integrative Health

How Nutritional Psychiatrists Prescribe Food For Better Mental Health

Stephanie Eckelkamp

I'm A Neurophysiologist: Do This Every Day For A Younger Brain
Integrative Health

I'm A Neurophysiologist: Do This Every Day For A Younger Brain

Jason Wachob

This Is How Much Time To Leave Between Meals For Optimal Digestion
Integrative Health

This Is How Much Time To Leave Between Meals For Optimal Digestion

Sarah Garone, NDTR

This Is An Important Time Of Year To Up Your Vitamin D Levels—Here's Why
Integrative Health

This Is An Important Time Of Year To Up Your Vitamin D Levels—Here's Why

Sarah Regan

50+ Unbeatable Black Friday Deals To Save On All Your Favorite Well-Being Essentials
Integrative Health

50+ Unbeatable Black Friday Deals To Save On All Your Favorite Well-Being Essentials

Carleigh Ferrante

This Supplement Unlocks The Benefits Of Fasting For 36 Hours (Even When Taken With Food)*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Unlocks The Benefits Of Fasting For 36 Hours (Even When Taken With Food)*

Braelyn Wood

The Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist
Integrative Health

The Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist

Jamie Schneider

I Tried A Focus-Boosting Supplement for Two Weeks—Here’s What Happened
Integrative Health

I Tried A Focus-Boosting Supplement for Two Weeks—Here’s What Happened

Carleigh Ferrante

No Lie, This Collagen Powder Replaced A Reviewers Chocolate Cravings
Integrative Health

No Lie, This Collagen Powder Replaced A Reviewers Chocolate Cravings

Jamie Schneider

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)
Integrative Health

This Product Helps Slow Aging & Supports Long-Term Health (+ Save $140)

Braelyn Wood

How Nutritional Psychiatrists Prescribe Food For Better Mental Health
Integrative Health

How Nutritional Psychiatrists Prescribe Food For Better Mental Health

Stephanie Eckelkamp

I'm A Neurophysiologist: Do This Every Day For A Younger Brain
Integrative Health

I'm A Neurophysiologist: Do This Every Day For A Younger Brain

Jason Wachob

This Is How Much Time To Leave Between Meals For Optimal Digestion
Integrative Health

This Is How Much Time To Leave Between Meals For Optimal Digestion

Sarah Garone, NDTR

This Is An Important Time Of Year To Up Your Vitamin D Levels—Here's Why
Integrative Health

This Is An Important Time Of Year To Up Your Vitamin D Levels—Here's Why

Sarah Regan

50+ Unbeatable Black Friday Deals To Save On All Your Favorite Well-Being Essentials
Integrative Health

50+ Unbeatable Black Friday Deals To Save On All Your Favorite Well-Being Essentials

Carleigh Ferrante

This Supplement Unlocks The Benefits Of Fasting For 36 Hours (Even When Taken With Food)*
Integrative Health

This Supplement Unlocks The Benefits Of Fasting For 36 Hours (Even When Taken With Food)*

Braelyn Wood

The Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist
Integrative Health

The Surprising Brain Benefit Of Pickleball, From A Neurophysiologist

Jamie Schneider

I Tried A Focus-Boosting Supplement for Two Weeks—Here’s What Happened
Integrative Health

I Tried A Focus-Boosting Supplement for Two Weeks—Here’s What Happened

Carleigh Ferrante

No Lie, This Collagen Powder Replaced A Reviewers Chocolate Cravings
Integrative Health

No Lie, This Collagen Powder Replaced A Reviewers Chocolate Cravings

Jamie Schneider

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.