Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Have Pesky Pain In Your Knees? Research Finds This Spice Can Help

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 02, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Overhead of Immune Boosting Foods Like Oranges, Lemon, Ginger, and Turmeric
Image by Micky Weswedel / Stocksy
January 02, 2025

Joint pain is no walk in the park when it's impacting your knees—literally. And for people with knee osteoarthritis, the desire for relief is strong, with no known "cure."

There are, however, things you can do to help support your joints, and according to research published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, taking a turmeric supplement is one of them. Here's what researchers found.

Studying the effects of turmeric on knee pain

According to the Centers for Disease Control1, chronic pain caused by arthritis affects millions of people in the United States every year, with a quarter of adults with arthritis (15 million people) reporting experiencing severe joint pain and half of them reporting persistent pain.

For this study, researchers out of Australia looked at 70 participants with symptomatic knee osteoarthritis, giving half of them a placebo supplement for two weeks, and the other half a supplement of Curcuma longa extract, also known as turmeric.

The participants followed their supplement regimen for 12 weeks, while changes in pain and knee swelling were measured by questionnaires and MRIs.

What they found

At the end of the 12-week study, turmeric appeared to beat out the placebo when it came to reducing knee pain. It didn't, however, impact things like swelling or cartilage composition.

But the participants who were supplementing with turmeric did report less pain than those in the placebo group—as well as reported taking fewer pain meds than the placebo group. (And for what it's worth, evidence shows pain medications like ibuprofen can disrupt your gut health.)

And while the sample size for this research was relatively small, it's one of many different studies2 to support the benefits of supplementing turmeric for joint pain of any kind.

The takeaway

The bottom line is, knee pain can put a serious damper on your day-to-day life. So if you're looking for joint pain relief, and want a natural option with added benefits, turmeric might just be the thing to try. Here are our favorite turmeric supplements and recipes.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Eat *This* Type Of Food Before Bed To Be A More Efficient Sleeper, Study Says
Integrative Health

Eat *This* Type Of Food Before Bed To Be A More Efficient Sleeper, Study Says

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor
Integrative Health

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor

Jamie Schneider

A Zero-Stress Guide To Eating More Protein & Enjoying Your Meals
Integrative Health

A Zero-Stress Guide To Eating More Protein & Enjoying Your Meals

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

4 Habits To Finally Get This Hunger Hormone Under Control
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Finally Get This Hunger Hormone Under Control

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts
Integrative Health

Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts

Ava Durgin

This Health Factor Increases Dementia Risk By Almost 30%, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Health Factor Increases Dementia Risk By Almost 30%, Study Shows

Josey Murray

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom
Women's Health

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom

Abby Moore

Want To Work With A Dietitian In 2025? How To Find One Covered By Insurance
Healthy Weight

Want To Work With A Dietitian In 2025? How To Find One Covered By Insurance

Braelyn Wood

4 Ways To Detox Microplastics From The Brain (& Reduce Alzheimer's Risk)
Integrative Health

4 Ways To Detox Microplastics From The Brain (& Reduce Alzheimer's Risk)

Morgan Chamberlain

Eat *This* Type Of Food Before Bed To Be A More Efficient Sleeper, Study Says
Integrative Health

Eat *This* Type Of Food Before Bed To Be A More Efficient Sleeper, Study Says

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor
Integrative Health

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor

Jamie Schneider

A Zero-Stress Guide To Eating More Protein & Enjoying Your Meals
Integrative Health

A Zero-Stress Guide To Eating More Protein & Enjoying Your Meals

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

4 Habits To Finally Get This Hunger Hormone Under Control
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Finally Get This Hunger Hormone Under Control

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts
Integrative Health

Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts

Ava Durgin

This Health Factor Increases Dementia Risk By Almost 30%, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Health Factor Increases Dementia Risk By Almost 30%, Study Shows

Josey Murray

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom
Women's Health

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom

Abby Moore

Want To Work With A Dietitian In 2025? How To Find One Covered By Insurance
Healthy Weight

Want To Work With A Dietitian In 2025? How To Find One Covered By Insurance

Braelyn Wood

4 Ways To Detox Microplastics From The Brain (& Reduce Alzheimer's Risk)
Integrative Health

4 Ways To Detox Microplastics From The Brain (& Reduce Alzheimer's Risk)

Morgan Chamberlain

Eat *This* Type Of Food Before Bed To Be A More Efficient Sleeper, Study Says
Integrative Health

Eat *This* Type Of Food Before Bed To Be A More Efficient Sleeper, Study Says

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor
Integrative Health

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor

Jamie Schneider

A Zero-Stress Guide To Eating More Protein & Enjoying Your Meals
Integrative Health

A Zero-Stress Guide To Eating More Protein & Enjoying Your Meals

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

4 Habits To Finally Get This Hunger Hormone Under Control
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Finally Get This Hunger Hormone Under Control

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts
Integrative Health

Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts

Ava Durgin

This Health Factor Increases Dementia Risk By Almost 30%, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Health Factor Increases Dementia Risk By Almost 30%, Study Shows

Josey Murray

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom
Women's Health

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom

Abby Moore

Want To Work With A Dietitian In 2025? How To Find One Covered By Insurance
Healthy Weight

Want To Work With A Dietitian In 2025? How To Find One Covered By Insurance

Braelyn Wood

4 Ways To Detox Microplastics From The Brain (& Reduce Alzheimer's Risk)
Integrative Health

4 Ways To Detox Microplastics From The Brain (& Reduce Alzheimer's Risk)

Morgan Chamberlain

For Heart Disease Prevention, Nothing Tops This Daily Habit
Integrative Health

For Heart Disease Prevention, Nothing Tops This Daily Habit

Hannah Frye

Eat *This* Type Of Food Before Bed To Be A More Efficient Sleeper, Study Says
Integrative Health

Eat *This* Type Of Food Before Bed To Be A More Efficient Sleeper, Study Says

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor
Integrative Health

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor

Jamie Schneider

A Zero-Stress Guide To Eating More Protein & Enjoying Your Meals
Integrative Health

A Zero-Stress Guide To Eating More Protein & Enjoying Your Meals

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

4 Habits To Finally Get This Hunger Hormone Under Control
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Finally Get This Hunger Hormone Under Control

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts
Integrative Health

Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts

Ava Durgin

This Health Factor Increases Dementia Risk By Almost 30%, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Health Factor Increases Dementia Risk By Almost 30%, Study Shows

Josey Murray

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom
Women's Health

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom

Abby Moore

Want To Work With A Dietitian In 2025? How To Find One Covered By Insurance
Healthy Weight

Want To Work With A Dietitian In 2025? How To Find One Covered By Insurance

Braelyn Wood

4 Ways To Detox Microplastics From The Brain (& Reduce Alzheimer's Risk)
Integrative Health

4 Ways To Detox Microplastics From The Brain (& Reduce Alzheimer's Risk)

Morgan Chamberlain

For Heart Disease Prevention, Nothing Tops This Daily Habit
Integrative Health

For Heart Disease Prevention, Nothing Tops This Daily Habit

Hannah Frye

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.