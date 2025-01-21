Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Mental Health

Study Finds Chronic Stress May Increase Risk Of Cancer Mortality

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 21, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Woman with eyes closed in shower
Image by Marko Milovanović / Stocksy
January 21, 2025

It's no secret that too much stress has a negative impact on our mood and energy levels—but the effects don't stop there.

And according to research published in the journal SSM-Population Health1, chronic stress takes such a toll on our bodies that it can increase one's risk of cancer mortality. Here's what to know.

Studying chronic stress & its effects

For this study, researchers looked at the impact of "allostatic load" over time, aka the cumulative effects that chronic stress has on the body. Namely, they were looking for any connections between allostatic load and the risk of dying from cancer.

To do this, the team performed an analysis of existing data on over 41,000 people who had participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between the years 1988 and 2019.

The survey included information on people's blood pressure, inflammatory markers, and other health metrics that indicated their overall allostatic load.

Then, the researchers looked at the National Death Index in order to figure out who among those surveyed had died from cancer.

What they found

Even after accounting for variables such as socioeconomic status, race, and age, the researchers found that having a high allostatic load significantly increased participants' likelihood of dying from cancer. Specifically, they were 2.4 times more likely to die from cancer than those with low allostatic loads.

Beyond that, it also seems that allostatic load jumps as we age, with this team's previous research showing that adults 40 and up had a 100% increased risk of high allostatic load compared to adults under 30. However, in this research, when accounting for age, those with a high allostatic load still had a 28% increased risk of dying from cancer.

"That means that if you were to have two people of the same age, if one of those people had high allostatic load, they are 28% more likely to die from cancer," study co-author Justin Xavier Moore, Ph.D., MPH, explained in a news release.

Other factors like race and socioeconomic status came into play in the findings as well, with Moore noting this is due to the systemic stress factors that disproportionately affect people of color and less wealthy populations.

"But even if you take race out," he says, "the bottom line is that the environments in which we live, work, and play, where you are rewarded for working more and sometimes seen as weak for taking time for yourself, is conducive to high stress, which in turn may lead to cancer development and increased morbidity and mortality."

The takeaway

If there's one thing to take from this, it's that the stress that runs rampant in our society should be taken seriously. We need to move toward a culture that allows for more rest and recovery. In the meantime, we could all benefit from adding more stress-busting tools to our life, particularly when we're going through a difficult time.

Whether it's talking with a mental health professional, leaning on exercises like yoga, or taking up meditation, your health will benefit from it—in both the short and long term.

More On This Topic

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick
Integrative Health

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick

Jennifer Mann

5 Things An OB/GYN Wants You To Do Daily For A Way Healthier Vagina
Women's Health

5 Things An OB/GYN Wants You To Do Daily For A Way Healthier Vagina

Hannah Frye

This MD Is Redefining Strength, Protein, & Creatine For Women
Women's Health

This MD Is Redefining Strength, Protein, & Creatine For Women

Jason Wachob

Always Feel Fatigued? You Might Be Lacking In This Critical Mineral
Integrative Health

Always Feel Fatigued? You Might Be Lacking In This Critical Mineral

Sarah Regan

I'm A Functional RD—These Are The Top 5 Healing Foods I Swear By
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional RD—These Are The Top 5 Healing Foods I Swear By

Hannah Frye

Constipated? Increase Poops & Reduce GI Discomfort With This Underrated Fruit
Integrative Health

Constipated? Increase Poops & Reduce GI Discomfort With This Underrated Fruit

Sarah Fielding

This Is Helped My Skin Feel Radiant & Plump When Nothing Else Worked
Integrative Health

This Is Helped My Skin Feel Radiant & Plump When Nothing Else Worked

Ravleen Singh

6 Things A Naturopath Recommends To All Of Her Patients With ADHD
Mental Health

6 Things A Naturopath Recommends To All Of Her Patients With ADHD

Katherine Maslen, N.D.

Is It Seasonal Depression Or The Winter Blues? (Yes, There's A Difference)
Mental Health

Is It Seasonal Depression Or The Winter Blues? (Yes, There's A Difference)

Morgan Chamberlain

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick
Integrative Health

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick

Jennifer Mann

5 Things An OB/GYN Wants You To Do Daily For A Way Healthier Vagina
Women's Health

5 Things An OB/GYN Wants You To Do Daily For A Way Healthier Vagina

Hannah Frye

This MD Is Redefining Strength, Protein, & Creatine For Women
Women's Health

This MD Is Redefining Strength, Protein, & Creatine For Women

Jason Wachob

Always Feel Fatigued? You Might Be Lacking In This Critical Mineral
Integrative Health

Always Feel Fatigued? You Might Be Lacking In This Critical Mineral

Sarah Regan

I'm A Functional RD—These Are The Top 5 Healing Foods I Swear By
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional RD—These Are The Top 5 Healing Foods I Swear By

Hannah Frye

Constipated? Increase Poops & Reduce GI Discomfort With This Underrated Fruit
Integrative Health

Constipated? Increase Poops & Reduce GI Discomfort With This Underrated Fruit

Sarah Fielding

This Is Helped My Skin Feel Radiant & Plump When Nothing Else Worked
Integrative Health

This Is Helped My Skin Feel Radiant & Plump When Nothing Else Worked

Ravleen Singh

6 Things A Naturopath Recommends To All Of Her Patients With ADHD
Mental Health

6 Things A Naturopath Recommends To All Of Her Patients With ADHD

Katherine Maslen, N.D.

Is It Seasonal Depression Or The Winter Blues? (Yes, There's A Difference)
Mental Health

Is It Seasonal Depression Or The Winter Blues? (Yes, There's A Difference)

Morgan Chamberlain

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick
Integrative Health

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick

Jennifer Mann

5 Things An OB/GYN Wants You To Do Daily For A Way Healthier Vagina
Women's Health

5 Things An OB/GYN Wants You To Do Daily For A Way Healthier Vagina

Hannah Frye

This MD Is Redefining Strength, Protein, & Creatine For Women
Women's Health

This MD Is Redefining Strength, Protein, & Creatine For Women

Jason Wachob

Always Feel Fatigued? You Might Be Lacking In This Critical Mineral
Integrative Health

Always Feel Fatigued? You Might Be Lacking In This Critical Mineral

Sarah Regan

I'm A Functional RD—These Are The Top 5 Healing Foods I Swear By
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional RD—These Are The Top 5 Healing Foods I Swear By

Hannah Frye

Constipated? Increase Poops & Reduce GI Discomfort With This Underrated Fruit
Integrative Health

Constipated? Increase Poops & Reduce GI Discomfort With This Underrated Fruit

Sarah Fielding

This Is Helped My Skin Feel Radiant & Plump When Nothing Else Worked
Integrative Health

This Is Helped My Skin Feel Radiant & Plump When Nothing Else Worked

Ravleen Singh

6 Things A Naturopath Recommends To All Of Her Patients With ADHD
Mental Health

6 Things A Naturopath Recommends To All Of Her Patients With ADHD

Katherine Maslen, N.D.

Is It Seasonal Depression Or The Winter Blues? (Yes, There's A Difference)
Mental Health

Is It Seasonal Depression Or The Winter Blues? (Yes, There's A Difference)

Morgan Chamberlain

My Journey To A Long COVID Diagnosis & Why More People Need To Talk About It
Integrative Health

My Journey To A Long COVID Diagnosis & Why More People Need To Talk About It

Chimére L. Sweeney

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick
Integrative Health

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick

Jennifer Mann

5 Things An OB/GYN Wants You To Do Daily For A Way Healthier Vagina
Women's Health

5 Things An OB/GYN Wants You To Do Daily For A Way Healthier Vagina

Hannah Frye

This MD Is Redefining Strength, Protein, & Creatine For Women
Women's Health

This MD Is Redefining Strength, Protein, & Creatine For Women

Jason Wachob

Always Feel Fatigued? You Might Be Lacking In This Critical Mineral
Integrative Health

Always Feel Fatigued? You Might Be Lacking In This Critical Mineral

Sarah Regan

I'm A Functional RD—These Are The Top 5 Healing Foods I Swear By
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional RD—These Are The Top 5 Healing Foods I Swear By

Hannah Frye

Constipated? Increase Poops & Reduce GI Discomfort With This Underrated Fruit
Integrative Health

Constipated? Increase Poops & Reduce GI Discomfort With This Underrated Fruit

Sarah Fielding

This Is Helped My Skin Feel Radiant & Plump When Nothing Else Worked
Integrative Health

This Is Helped My Skin Feel Radiant & Plump When Nothing Else Worked

Ravleen Singh

6 Things A Naturopath Recommends To All Of Her Patients With ADHD
Mental Health

6 Things A Naturopath Recommends To All Of Her Patients With ADHD

Katherine Maslen, N.D.

Is It Seasonal Depression Or The Winter Blues? (Yes, There's A Difference)
Mental Health

Is It Seasonal Depression Or The Winter Blues? (Yes, There's A Difference)

Morgan Chamberlain

My Journey To A Long COVID Diagnosis & Why More People Need To Talk About It
Integrative Health

My Journey To A Long COVID Diagnosis & Why More People Need To Talk About It

Chimére L. Sweeney

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Feng Shui For Your Bedroom: Rules For What To Bring In & Keep OutTypes Of Yoga: A Guide To 11 Different StylesWhat Is GABA: Health Benefits Supplements & MoreK-Beauty—What Is Korean BeautyIntermittent Fasting Meal Plan: Exactly When & What To Eat15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level Naturally
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.