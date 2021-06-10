This 2-Ingredient Grain-Free Flatbread Starts With A Pantry-Staple Superstar

If I were to list the ingredients I always have on hand in my pantry, red lentils would be up there in the top three—they're perfect for a quick, protein packed plant-based meal, be it a soup, grain bowl, or even a quick dip for veggies. But one place I never thought to use them was in bread (until now!).

Carleigh Bodrug, the recipe developer behind @plantyou on Instagram, shared a video of herself making the easiest flatbread I've ever seen, using nothing more than lentils and water. According to the video, they're "perfect for pizza, dipping, and wraps," which means you could make a few and use them all day in a lunch wrap, a hummus snack, and then a pizza for dinner.

It starts with turning the lentils into a flour, of sorts, by blending them and then adding the mixture to water. If you want to jazz it up, Bodrug recommends tossing some nutritional yeast and salt into the mix, too–but it's totally optional. Once you've whisked together the ingredients, you'll want to let it hang for a few minutes to fully combine, and then you spread it on a baking sheet and bake for around 20 minutes.

While she simply reaches for nooch and salt in her video, Bodrug says that you can add spices as you wish—we might add in a touch of turmeric and black pepper, maybe some cayenne for a little kick, or even some basil or oregano if you plan to use it as a pizza base. Whatever you choose, a recipe this easy and this versatile is sure to become a staple in your kitchen.