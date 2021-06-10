mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
This 2-Ingredient Grain-Free Flatbread Will Pair Perfectly With Your Favorite Dip

This 2-Ingredient Grain-Free Flatbread Will Pair Perfectly With Your Favorite Dip

Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor By Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
This 2-Ingredient Grain-Free Flatbread Starts With A Pantry-Staple Superstar

Image by Monica Grabkowska / Unsplash

June 10, 2021 — 12:03 PM

If I were to list the ingredients I always have on hand in my pantry, red lentils would be up there in the top three—they're perfect for a quick, protein packed plant-based meal, be it a soup, grain bowl, or even a quick dip for veggies. But one place I never thought to use them was in bread (until now!).

Carleigh Bodrug, the recipe developer behind @plantyou on Instagram, shared a video of herself making the easiest flatbread I've ever seen, using nothing more than lentils and water. According to the video, they're "perfect for pizza, dipping, and wraps," which means you could make a few and use them all day in a lunch wrap, a hummus snack, and then a pizza for dinner.

It starts with turning the lentils into a flour, of sorts, by blending them and then adding the mixture to water. If you want to jazz it up, Bodrug recommends tossing some nutritional yeast and salt into the mix, too–but it's totally optional. Once you've whisked together the ingredients, you'll want to let it hang for a few minutes to fully combine, and then you spread it on a baking sheet and bake for around 20 minutes.

While she simply reaches for nooch and salt in her video, Bodrug says that you can add spices as you wish—we might add in a touch of turmeric and black pepper, maybe some cayenne for a little kick, or even some basil or oregano if you plan to use it as a pizza base. Whatever you choose, a recipe this easy and this versatile is sure to become a staple in your kitchen.

Two Ingredient Red Lentil Flatbread

Makes one large flatbread

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 1 cup red lentils
  • 1 ⅓ cups of water
  • Optional: 1 tbsp nutritional yeast, sea salt, or other flavors

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Blend 1 cup of red lentils until you achieve a flour consistency. Add 1 tbsp. of nutritional yeast and sea salt as desired.
  2. Place in a bowl with the water, and whisk until combined. Allow to set for five minutes.
  3. Pour onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet, and place in the oven for approximately 18 minutes until cooked through. Enjoy with dip, as a wrap, or a pizza crust!

Looking for a dip to have with it? Here's eight of our favorites.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Why This MD Loves Polyphenols For Blood Sugar Balance, Brain Health & More

Steven Gundry, M.D.
Why This MD Loves Polyphenols For Blood Sugar Balance, Brain Health & More
Recipes

Step Aside, Avo Toast: This Protein- & Fiber-Rich Take Is Way Better

Samah Dada
Step Aside, Avo Toast: This Protein- & Fiber-Rich Take Is Way Better
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Integrative Health

The Nutrient-Dense Leftover You're Probably Tossing & How This RD Uses It

Sarah Regan
The Nutrient-Dense Leftover You're Probably Tossing & How This RD Uses It
Love

5 Things To Keep In Mind On A First Date, From A Relationship Expert

Sarah Regan
5 Things To Keep In Mind On A First Date, From A Relationship Expert
Integrative Health

You're Probably Taking The Wrong Form of Zinc + An Expert-Backed Trick To Check

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
You're Probably Taking The Wrong Form of Zinc + An Expert-Backed Trick To Check
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

An Integrative MD Explains The Sneaky Link Between Melatonin & Weight Gain

Jamie Schneider
An Integrative MD Explains The Sneaky Link Between Melatonin & Weight Gain
Love

A Couples' Therapist's Simple Trick For Getting Through Arguments More Easily

Kelly Gonsalves
A Couples' Therapist's Simple Trick For Getting Through Arguments More Easily
Integrative Health

4 Ways To Support Your Immune Strength As The World Begins To Reopen

Abby Moore
4 Ways To Support Your Immune Strength As The World Begins To Reopen
Personal Growth

This Mind-Bending Tactic Helped Me Deal With Negative Emotions

Poppy Jamie
This Mind-Bending Tactic Helped Me Deal With Negative Emotions
Beauty

Why Skin Feels So Freaking Greasy During The Summer (+ Tips To Help)

Alexandra Engler
Why Skin Feels So Freaking Greasy During The Summer (+ Tips To Help)
Home

How To Help Your Houseplants Water Themselves While You're On Vacation

Emma Loewe
How To Help Your Houseplants Water Themselves While You're On Vacation
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/red-lentil-flatbread

Your article and new folder have been saved!