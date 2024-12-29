Advertisement
mbg moves: A Quick At-Home Lower-Body Workout
Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: BB Arrington.
As a fitness trainer, I think it's really important to train our muscles in the various ways they're going to be challenged in real life.
One way I like to do this is by working different muscle groups in both a shortened and lengthened position. To put this technique into practice, I've put together this efficient lower-body workout for you to try at home.
This routine specifically homes in on the quadriceps and hamstrings. We're going to do two exercises for each area—one that focuses on lengthening, and the other shortening. Now, grab a dumbbell and get ready to work those legs!
Your 4-week challenge: For the next four weeks, I'll be sharing a different strength-training workout that focuses on a specific exercise principle—so we'll be strengthening our minds and bodies all at once. I challenge you to make it a goal to incorporate these routines two to three times per week.
Workout Summary
- Time: 5 to 15 minutes
- Equipment: One medium dumbbell, yoga mat, chair, or elevated surface
- Instructions: Move from one exercise to the next without rest. Complete 10 reps for each. Repeat the entire sequence two or three times total for a full workout.
QUADS
Leg Extension
- Sit in a chair, anchoring your seat. Hold a dumbbell between your feet, and squeeze your thighs together.
- Lift the weight by extending and kicking it out so your quadriceps are in a shortened position. Imagine your kneecaps pulling toward your hips.
- Extend and bend 10 times total.
Bulgarian Split Squat
- Hold a weight in your left hand, and stand next to a chair. Lift your left leg onto the chair, pivot so you're facing away from it, then rest the top of your left foot on the chair.
- Sit your hips back and down, with a slight hinge, and lower down until your left knee is pointing toward the ground. Drive through your right heel to press back up to start.
- Complete 10 reps, then switch to the other side.
HAMSTRINGS
Single-Leg March
- Lie down on your mat, and place your heels on a chair or elevated surface. Get in position so your knees are roughly above your hips. Place your hands on either side of your body, pressing palms into the ground.
- Lift your hips, drilling your heels into the chair. Keeping your knees bent, lift your left leg, bringing your knee toward your face. Repeat on the right side.
- Repeat 10 times.
Kickstand Romanian Deadlift
- Grab your weight in your right hand. Place your left foot slightly behind you, lifting up onto your toes. Keep your hips squared.
- Hinge your hips back, lowering your weight and torso toward the ground, keeping your back straight.
- Complete 10 reps, then repeat on the opposite side.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
4 Habits To Add To Your Morning Routine, From A Functional Nutrition Training Alum
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
4 Habits To Add To Your Morning Routine, From A Functional Nutrition Training Alum
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
4 Habits To Add To Your Morning Routine, From A Functional Nutrition Training Alum
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
4 Habits To Add To Your Morning Routine, From A Functional Nutrition Training Alum
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A