I don't know about you, but I love squeezing in an extra dose of abdominal work where I can. Working the abs contributes to overall core strength—which is crucial for just about any type of movement you do in fitness, and life in general. I also love having an efficient workout in my back pocket that's simple to squeeze in, even on the busiest days. That's why I created this quick five-minute abs workout that you can do just about anywhere. All you need is a bit of space and a mat.