A Quick 5-Minute Abs Workout You Can Do Anytime
Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Jessica Aronoff.
I don't know about you, but I love squeezing in an extra dose of abdominal work where I can. Working the abs contributes to overall core strength—which is crucial for just about any type of movement you do in fitness, and life in general. I also love having an efficient workout in my back pocket that's simple to squeeze in, even on the busiest days. That's why I created this quick five-minute abs workout that you can do just about anywhere. All you need is a bit of space and a mat.
In this routine, we're going to maintain the same starting position (lying on your back, with hands behind your head), then move from one exercise to the next with little rest—to really fire up your abdominals in a short amount of time. The routine consists of four exercises, with a nice balance of upper- and lower-abs activation.
This is a wonderful workout for a quick sweat break, or to throw on the end of a cardio routine. However you decide to incorporate it into your fitness regimen, get ready for some super-spicy abs work.
Your 4-week challenge: This month, I'm sharing four different movement routines you can do from home. Some will be more cardio-focused, and others will emphasize more strength and sculpting. I encourage you to make these routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can, but aim for at least two to three times a week.
Workout Summary
- Time: 5 minutes
- Equipment: A mat.
- Instructions: For this routine, move from one exercise to the next for 1 minute each, with about 15 seconds of rest in between. Repeat one more time if you'd like more of a challenge.
Tabletop Crunch
- Lie on your mat, and bring your hands behind your head. Bring your feet up into a tabletop position. Feel your tailbone and lower back anchor down into the mat.
- Exhale as you lift your shoulders up off the mat. Inhale as you lower back down.
- Repeat for 1 minute. Rest for 15 seconds, then continue to the next exercise.
Low Abs March
- Start in the same position. Lie on your mat, with your hands behind your head, and your feet up in a tabletop position. Feel your tailbone and lower back anchor down into the mat.
- Tap your right toes down to the mat, then tap your left toes down.
- Activate your lower abs and keep your back pressed to the mat, as you bring both legs back up to a tabletop position.
- Continue for 1 minute. Rest for 15 seconds, then continue to the next exercise.
Bicycle
- Start in the same position. Lie on your mat, with your hands behind your head, and your feet up in a tabletop position. Feel your tailbone and lower back anchor down into the mat.
- Extend your left leg long, and twist your torso to the right so your left elbow touches the inside of your right knee. Return to start, then repeat on the opposite side.
- Continue for 1 minute. Rest for 15 seconds, then continue to the next exercise.
Crunch Pulse
- Start in the same position. Lie on your mat, with your hands behind your head, and your feet up in a tabletop position. Feel your tailbone and lower back anchor down into the mat.
- Lift your shoulders up as far as you can. Then hold.
- Exhale as you lift 1 inch higher, then inhale as you lower back down 1 inch. Continue this pulse for 30 seconds.
- From here, lift up to your highest point, lift 1 inch higher, then 1 more inch. Lower back down to the ground. Continue this movement for 30 seconds.
