Our bodies are immensely intricate and filled with hardworking, life-sustaining systems that function all on their own. But having one can also be a pretty humorous—and humbling—experience. For example, one second, you're wrapped up in the throes of steamy lovemaking, and then the very next second, you involuntary fart…from your vagina.

The way the very common act of queefing affects people varies, but it's not unusual to feel embarrassed or frozen in the moment as you try to understand how it happened. I mean, what do you do or say? Should you feel ashamed? (Never!) Do they only happen during sex?

We'll answer these questions and more, but here's the first thing to note: Air escapes our bodies in a multitude of ways, and it's important to remember that it's all normal, even if slightly uncomfortable at times.