mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines
How To Do A Quadruped Leg Extension For Full-Body Strength

How To Do A Quadruped Leg Extension For Full-Body Strength

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Lia Bartha - Glute Workout B

Image by Hannah Schwob / mindbodygreen

November 29, 2020 — 14:32 PM

Whether you're looking to spice up your workout routine, or you just want to squeeze in a few minutes of movement to get your blood pumping, Pilates moves are a great way to do it. One move in particular that works your whole body and only requires a couple minutes is a quadruped leg extension. Here's how to do it, demonstrated by Pilates instructor and founder of B The Method, Lia Bartha.

How to do quadruped leg extension.

  1. Start on your hands and knees.
  2. Place one forearm on the ground beneath you, parallel to the front of the mat. Extend your opposite arm out in front of your body, with palms facing down.
  3. Keeping your core engaged and back straight, lift your leg (on the same side as your extended arm) into the air until it's in line with your spine.
  4. Lower your leg with control until your toes nearly touch the ground. That's one rep. 
  5. Complete five reps on both sides.
Advertisement

Tips to remember.

  • Try to keep your hips as level as possible, avoiding splaying out with the lifted leg.
  • To really engage the backside of the body, focus on where the hamstring meets the glute as you lift and squeeze.
  • As you lift your leg, don't just swing it up, press it back, as well.
  • Gaze down at your hand, keeping your neck in line with the spine.

What are the benefits?

This move works the fully body, meaning legs, glutes, core, arms, chest, and shoulders. It strengthen the backside of your body and lengthens the front, in addition to opening up the shoulders—ideal if you've been sitting more than usual lately.

On top of that, it's also an inversion, meaning your head is higher than your heart. An active inversion like this is great for getting energized quick, as it improves circulation from the head.

The bottom line is, it's never a bad idea to have a steady arsenal of full-body moves at your disposal whenever you should need them. With this quadruped leg extension, you'll be feeling the burn in no time.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Routines

Kiss Bloating Goodbye With These 4 Simple Exercises For Better Digestion

Eliza Sullivan
Kiss Bloating Goodbye With These 4 Simple Exercises For Better Digestion
Routines

This 10-Minute Yoga Sequence Is Exactly How You Want To Start The Day

Shawna Davis
This 10-Minute Yoga Sequence Is Exactly How You Want To Start The Day
$149.99

28 Days To Yoga Bliss

With Caley Alyssa
28 Days To Yoga Bliss
Beauty

No Lie: This Supplement Is Like An Internal Humidifier For Your Skin

Jamie Schneider
No Lie: This Supplement Is Like An Internal Humidifier For Your Skin
Integrative Health

All Hail: 6 Essential Oils & 2 Blends That Can Help You Poop

Jennifer Chesak
All Hail: 6 Essential Oils & 2 Blends That Can Help You Poop
Love

The Best Cuddling Positions For Romance, Sleeping & More

Abby Moore
The Best Cuddling Positions For Romance, Sleeping & More
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Food Trends

Coffee Fan? Here's What To Drink, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Eliza Sullivan
Coffee Fan? Here's What To Drink, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Beauty

Skin Care Doesn’t Stop At Your Chin: 6 Chest & Décolletage Tips, From Derms

Jamie Schneider
Skin Care Doesn’t Stop At Your Chin: 6 Chest & Décolletage Tips, From Derms
Integrative Health

Here's What Reviewers Have To Say About mbg's Targeted Supplement Line

Emma Loewe
Here's What Reviewers Have To Say About mbg's Targeted Supplement Line
Spirituality

7 Ways To Spark Synergy During Tonight's Gemini Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse

The AstroTwins
7 Ways To Spark Synergy During Tonight's Gemini Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse
Home

A Shortcut That'll Make Cleaning Your Home Less Time Consuming

Emma Loewe
A Shortcut That'll Make Cleaning Your Home Less Time Consuming
Spirituality

Astrologers Say This Week Will Be A Roller Coaster (That Ends On A High Note)

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Say This Week Will Be A Roller Coaster (That Ends On A High Note)
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/quadruped-leg-extension

Your article and new folder have been saved!