This move works the fully body, meaning legs, glutes, core, arms, chest, and shoulders. It strengthen the backside of your body and lengthens the front, in addition to opening up the shoulders—ideal if you've been sitting more than usual lately.

On top of that, it's also an inversion, meaning your head is higher than your heart. An active inversion like this is great for getting energized quick, as it improves circulation from the head.

The bottom line is, it's never a bad idea to have a steady arsenal of full-body moves at your disposal whenever you should need them. With this quadruped leg extension, you'll be feeling the burn in no time.