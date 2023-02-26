Purple Carrot is a plant-based meal kit delivery service offering weekly vegan recipes and pre-portioned ingredients that are shipped directly to your door. While other companies like Green Chef offer vegan menus, Purple Carrot is one of only a handful of options that excludes animal products all together.

With a Purple Carrot subscription, you’ll select the number of recipes per week and servings per recipe you want to receive, with the ability to input preferences including high-protein, less prep, or gluten free. There’s also an option for prepared, single-serve meals. The best part? With enough notice, you can skip weeks and cancel your subscription for no extra cost.

Once you sign-up, you’re prompted to select recipes for your first delivery. Even if you added a dietary preference, you will have access to choose from the brand’s full menu, with optional lunch or breakfast add-ons, as well as vegan pantry (“plantry”) items.

Your food arrives in boxes with proper insulation and ice packs. Ingredients for each meal are packaged together within the box, along with a recipe booklet.

When I tried Purple Carrot, the ingredients in my box were fresh, and the produce was ripe and had no bruises. The bulk of the brand’s non-produce ingredients (tofu, chickpeas, etc.) are organic, but not all produce is. Most meals take about 20 to 40 minutes to prepare, with easy-to-follow directions and very minimal cleanup. Since I was cooking only for myself, I did have leftovers which kept well in the refrigerator for two to three days.

Read our full Purple Carrot review here.