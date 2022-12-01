For some time now, researchers have known that food influences our mental well-being. However, most studies on nutritional interventions for neurological health have focused on single foods, rather than realistic, whole-dietary approaches.

That’s exactly why scientists from Cork, Ireland set out to see if a psychobiotic diet designed to promote gut health has a positive influence on mental well-being1 with a new randomized controlled study (RCT) from Molecular Psychiatry.