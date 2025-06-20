Advertisement
Protein Cookie Dough? This Low-Sugar Dessert Packs 40+ Grams Of Protein
There’s nothing I love more than a sweet treat (even as a dietitian). What I don’t love, though, is how hungry I feel after said sweet. And that makes sense. Any food high in sugar and low in fiber and protein only offers just a quick hit of satisfaction. It does nothing to fill your stomach or provide any nutrition.
So I wanted to find a solution: A dessert-like treat perfect for an afternoon pick-me or a post-dinner bite that would successfully tide me over until my next meal.
Enter, protein cookie dough.
What is protein cookie dough?
I’ve seen recipes for edible “cookie dough” all over my social feeds and was immediately intrigued. Now, this is admittedly not real cookie dough, but it is designed to mimic the taste and texture of it.
Instead of baking the dough in the oven, you eat it straight out of the bowl with a spoon. (As someone who always licked the beaters of baked goods growing up, I had a sneaking suspicion this would be right up my alley).
Getting the texture just right
The smooth yet loveably sticky texture of edible cookie dough is thanks to the combination of almond flour, Greek yogurt, and a splash of milk.
Almond flour is a must because it's a naturally fine powder that blends well, and its nutty and somewhat buttery flavor complements the other ingredients.
Plus, almond flour is higher in healthy fats, fiber, vitamin E, and protein compared to other options.
Making it high-protein
Yes, adding almond flour and Greek yogurt contributes some protein to this recipe (about 5 and 6 grams, respectively). The real protein boost comes from adding a trusted protein powder to the mix.
My go-to is mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+. I regularly use this powder for my breakfasts (like in these overnight oats or this yogurt bowl). This powder offers an impressive 25 grams of high-quality protein in each serving, and it naturally tastes like dessert. (That's a whopping total of 41 grams of protein!!)
There is absolutely zero chalkiness to the powder and it mixes seamlessly with the other ingredients.
For the last year and a half, I’ve been really focusing on my protein intake—aiming to get at least 100 grams a day. Adding something like this into my day makes hitting (even surpassing) that target a breeze. Remember: Getting enough in your diet supports a healthy body composition (lean mass compared to fat mass), weight management, balanced blood sugar, and a robust immune system.*
The protein will satisfy your hunger and desire for something sweet. Meaning? Your hunger cues should kick in and notify your brain when you’re full, unlike with a classic bakery cookie.
Protein chocolate chip cookie dough
Makes 1 serving
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup almond flour (6 grams of protein)
- ¼ cup Greek yogurt (5 grams of protein)
- 1 serving grass-fed whey protein isolate+ (25 grams of protein)
- 1 tablespoon milk of choice
- 1 teaspoon sweetener of choice, optional (I use maple syrup)
- A tablespoon (or two) of dark chocolate chips
Method
- Mix all ingredients besides chocolate chips in a bowl, then fold the chocolate chips in.
- Place in the freezer for at least 10 minutes to set.
- Have extra? Store in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Why your protein powder ingredients matter
How to enjoy it
You can enjoy this dessert directly out of the bowl with a spoon, but you could also grab a sliced apple and use it as a fruit dip. This will help bump up the fiber portion of the dessert.
I also find this recipe super filling. When I just want something light and sweet, I typically just opt for eating half at one time and saving the rest for the next. This still provides an impressive amount of protein.
The takeaway
Having a sweet treat shouldn’t leave you hungry. Opt for one that still tastes like desserts but packs a lot more protein to keep you satisfied. This protein cookie dough recipe is my new favorite, and I know you’ll be hooked once you try it.