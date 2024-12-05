Advertisement
Edible Chocolate Cookie Dough That's Good For Your Skin? Not Too Good To Be True!
Edible, protein-rich, chocolatey cookie dough. Need I say more?
Decadent and filling, this sweet treat will satisfy your sweet tooth, sans blood sugar spike (and imminent crash later on). It also boasts 30 grams of protein depending on the protein powder you use, making it a fabulous snack for those who are looking to prioritize protein intake this year.
Not to mention, it takes mere minutes to whip up. So what are you waiting for? Take a peek at my go-to recipe below.
How to make protein-packed edible chocolate cookie dough
Some people prefer shortbread cookies; others have a thing for gingersnaps. Me? I'm partial to gooey chocolate confections, which is why I tweaked this recipe from high-protein recipe developer Claire Hodgins to include even more richness.
The must-have ingredient, of course, is mindbodygreen's chocolate beauty & gut collagen+, which uses organic cocoa derived from cacao trees in South America, East Africa, and the Dominican Republic to achieve a rich chocolate flavor. It's also sweetened with 100% pure monk fruit (meaning it's completely sugar-free), providing the perfect hit of sweetness you need to fulfill sugar cravings without glucose spikes.
As its name suggests, the collagen also comes with skin and gut benefits: Collagen peptides, after all, have been shown to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density1 by promoting the body's natural production of collagen2 and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin.* The formula also boasts additional skin-supporting nutrients, like vitamins C and E, hyaluronic acid, biotin, and turmeric.*
Collagen powder and protein powder are not interchangeable (they have differing amino acid profiles), so it's a great idea to include both in your daily routine for muscle gains and full-body benefits.* Vanilla- or chocolate-flavored protein will be your best bet here to keep up the sweetness—just make sure yours contains high-quality sweeteners (monk fruit, for example) with no artificial flavors.
As for the other ingredients, here's how my Hodgins-inspired recipe shakes out:
- ½ cup oats
- 1 serving protein powder
- 1 scoop mindbodygreen chocolate beauty & gut collagen+
- 1 tablespoon sweetener of choice (I use maple syrup)
- Dash of vanilla extract (optional but recommended!)
- pinch of salt
- 2-3 tablespoons milk of choice
- 1 tablespoon dark chocolate chips
First, blend the oats until they reach the fine, powdery consistency of oat flour. Pour it into a mixing bowl, then add your protein powder, collagen, salt, maple syrup, and vanilla extract, if using. Mix until combined, then pour in a splash of milk at a time until you reach a thick, dough-like consistency. Take it slow: You may need less milk than you think! Finally, fold in your dark chocolate chips.
You can enjoy the mixture immediately or pop the dish into the fridge to chill for at least 30 minutes. I find it tastes even more like cookie dough when the outside slightly hardens. It may look a bit sludge-like in the photo below, but trust me—the flavors are sublime.
The takeaway
If you crave a sweet treat in the late afternoon, well, same. Rather than reaching for snacks that spike your blood sugar, give this protein-rich cookie dough a try. It tastes just like dessert!
