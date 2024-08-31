Skip to Content
Integrative Health

This Is One Of The Best Things You Can Do For Your Bones As You Age, Study Finds

August 31, 2024
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Michela Ravasio / Stocksy
August 31, 2024

The older we get, the more we have to pay close attention to our bone health to prevent things like fractures and breaks. Namely, bone density starts to decrease after middle age, with osteoporosis impacting one of every three women and one of every five men1 ages 50 and up.

However, according to research published in the journal Nature2, there's one lifestyle fix that can help maintain bone density as you age. Here's what they found.

Studying the impact of a sedentary lifestyle

For this study, researchers wanted to understand the relationship between bone mineral density (BMD), body fat percentage, and physical versus sedentary lifestyles. As the study authors note, sedentary activity and physical activity are known to impact both skeletal parameters and body fat percentage.

Looking at data from nearly 10,000 adults between the ages of 20 and 59 over the course of seven years, the researchers measured participants' body fat percentage and bone density through dual-energy X-ray bone densitometry (DXA), and further recorded participants' activity levels.

What supplements are right for you? Take our 90-second quiz


And was what may come as no surprise, a sedentary lifestyle was associated with a higher body fat percentage. But it was also associated with worse bone density, relative to the more physically active participants.

Those physically active participants not only showed lower body fat but also greater bone density.

"Our results show that physical activity is a key component of maintaining bone health in both men and women and is strongly associated with lower body fat percentages," the study authors write, adding, "Sedentary activity is negatively correlated with bone density and is strongly associated with an increase in body fat percentage."

They also note that going forward, health care workers should suggest patients increase physical activity to help prevent osteoporosis and obesity.

How to have a more physically active lifestyle

It can feel daunting to suddenly start a new workout routine or become a gym rat, but this research isn't saying you have to be a full-blown athlete—you just want to avoid being sedentary and prioritize getting enough movement.

This can be as simple as:

  • Going for a daily walk
  • Taking the stairs instead of the elevator
  • Incorporating "movement breaks" into your workday, getting up from your desk periodically and stretching or walking around
  • Walking to your nearest store instead of driving
  • Going for bike rides
  • Doing gentle yoga or tai chi
  • Getting a standing desk
  • Stretching before bed

The takeaway

A physically active lifestyle is easily one of the most important lifestyle factors that contributes to sustained well-being and longevity, and according to this research, it can even help with supporting bone density. So whether you're 25 or 65, the message is clear: Avoid staying sedentary and get your body moving.

