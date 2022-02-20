This Ingredient Used To Be On "No" Lists — Why Is It In Clean Products Now?

Just because a beauty ingredient has a confusing sounding name does not mean that you should be afraid of it. There are many natural and naturally-derived ingredients with lengthy and dense monikers that are perfectly safe. Additionally, we are firm believers in responsible synthetics around here (synthetic is not a dirty word—and in some cases it’s the more tolerable and environmentally friendly option). This is all to say that decoding an ingredient list is much more complicated than “Do I know how to pronounce this?”

One such example is propylene glycol. It used to be that the petrochemical-derived ingredient was to be avoided in the clean beauty and natural food space (it’s a common food additive as well as being a skin care ingredient.) However, if you are one to read ingredient lists and only shop clean skin care retailers, you’ve likely noticed it showing up in some products recently.

So why is it that this ingredient that used to fall under “no lists” now shows up in so many clean products? Well, thanks to green beauty innovations it can now be created from vegetable oils. Yes, there is such a thing as a bio-based (and even organic!) propylene glycol.

So here’s everything you need to know about it—including how to identify bio based options.