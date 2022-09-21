The Probiotic That This RDN Is "Grateful" To Have Found
If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that nobody enjoys being bloated. That tight, distended feeling in your gut stemming from a host of factors (food, travel, hormones, and even stress) is undeniably frustrating and can even feel hopeless if you’ve seemingly tried every elimination diet and stretch under the sun to help alleviate the buildup of air to no avail.
The good news is you aren’t optionless when it comes to aiding your body with practical tools to combat tiresome bloat. Our favorite solution? mbg’s probiotic+. But don’t just take our word for it—even registered dietitian nutritionist and author, Carlene Thomas, R.D.N. agrees that a thoughtfully designed probiotic can make a world of difference when it comes to supporting optimal gut health.*
The probiotic Carlene Thomas swears by to target bloat.
probiotic+
Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support gut health.*
Looking specifically at her own gut and overall health, Thomas swears by probiotic+ to address those tricky tummy troubles from bloating to gas and regularity: “Probiotics are a no-brainer for healthy digestion, immune support, and, as we're finding out, mood support! I love mindbodygreen's probiotic+ because it goes deeper,” Thomas raves, adding that “this formula incorporates select strains to help reduce bloating and maintain a healthy weight.”*
When choosing your perfect probiotic for gut health it’s important to look at the details to ensure you’re getting the bioactive and science-backed ingredients your body (and digestive tract, specifically) really needs to feel its best. Thankfully, probiotic+ delivers just that and more. “This formula incorporates select strains to help reduce bloating and maintain a healthy weight,” explains Thomas, which is why she says, "probiotic+ is a crucial part of my wellness routine, especially when I travel, and I'm grateful to have found a brand I trust."*
So which ingredients are the stars of the show? Thomas is referring to the four targeted probiotic strains (B. lactis Bi-07, B420, HN019, and L. acidophilus NCFM) that elevate your gut microbiome routine and were selected specifically to help address gas and bloating at the source, leaving you feeling more comfortable with improved digestion.*
The takeaway.
Finding high quality supplements may feel like a daunting task, but when it comes to choosing a probiotic that supports a healthy gut and soothes bloating and digestive concerns, probiotic+ is the no brainer solution.* Of course, if your gut health is truly impeding on your life it may be worth checking in with a healthcare provider.
