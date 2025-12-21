Gas & Bloat Are Common Around The Holidays, But Fiber Can Help
It's no surprise many of us experience bloat around the holidays. Between talking with family at the dinner table, sitting for extended periods of time, drinking alcohol, and consuming sugary, high-carb foods, this holiday is the perfect storm for gastrointestinal upset.
Here are some potential reasons you may experience bloat around the holidays:
- You're eating more food than you usually do, and it isn't moving through your digestive system and out of your body at the ideal pace.
- You're eating in a more social setting with lots of talking (you know, as one does during holiday dinner parties) and are swallowing too much air, causing gas to accumulate in your stomach.
- You're eating holiday foods that your small intestine has a more difficult time digesting (e.g., high-FODMAP foods like apples, dairy, asparagus, wheat, garlic, onion, honey), so they moved along the GI tract to be fermented in the large intestine (aka colon). Gas has now accumulated as a byproduct of the bacteria's fermentation process.
Don't worry, we're going to let you in on a science-backed nutrition secret that can help soothe your stomach and ease unwanted bloat (today and throughout the holiday season): a daily fiber supplement.*
How fiber supplements can help ease gas & bloat
Mechanically speaking, fiber "gets things moving" by adding bulk to stool and promoting gut motility. If you don't consume adequate fiber to support healthy stool formation, food can sit in your stomach for extended periods of time and lead to GI upset.
According to a 2015 study published by the Saudi Journal of Gastroenterology, a fiber supplement effectively reduces colonic transit time1 and increases the frequency and quality of bowel movements—all of which can help ease bloat and gas.* What's more, a 2016 randomized clinical trial from Nutrition & Metabolism found that 6 grams of guar fiber per day significantly reduced bloating and gas2 for individuals with gastrointestinal health issues.*
What type of fiber supplement to look for
Supplements with certain types of fiber (e.g., inulin and fructooligosaccharides [FOS], aka oligofructose) may cause additional gas and bloat—especially if you have preexisting gut health concerns.
"Some fibers, like inulin, are fast-fermenting fibers. They produce gas quickly, resulting in bloat. Other fibers, such as guar fiber, ferment slowly and don't produce gas or bloat,"* explains Michael Lelah, Ph.D., chief science officer at NutriScience®.
mindbodygreen's debloat+ with GLP-1 support formula delivers 9 grams of dietary fiber, from Fibersol®-2, a clinically studied, certified low FODMAP, prebiotic vegetable fiber. Plus, it provides two probiotic strains that are clinically shown to combat gas and bloating and promote regularity3.* Yes, it may help you feel better in the moment, but the best results build with time as you take the supplement daily.* It helps that it's something you'll want to take daily (the watermelon flavor tastes that good and the unflavored option is truly flavorless).
"Supplements that are specially formulated with slow-fermenting prebiotic fibers won't increase gas and bloating,"* Lelah resolves.
The takeaway
The next few weeks are filled with festive celebrations for many. If you find yourself experiencing stomach upset, gas, and bloating this time of year, a quality daily fiber supplement like debloat+ with GLP-1 support might be just the tool you need to promote healthy evacuations (so you can make room for holiday cheer).*