When we feel overwhelmed in life, clarity disappears, stress takes charge, and you might feel the need to hit the pause button. When I find myself in that situation, rather than fight the current or make wild guesses about how to proceed, I schedule a mini-retreat.

A mini-retreat is a period of intensive meditation practice. It can be as short as a Sunday morning or last a whole weekend.

Scheduling a personal retreat is easier than it sounds, and it's worth every second. I've been amazed by how consistently reliable this practice is. Here's a quick guide to get you started with your at-home meditation retreat: