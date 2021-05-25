How To Plan An At-Home Meditation Retreat Whenever You Need To Find Calm
When we feel overwhelmed in life, clarity disappears, stress takes charge, and you might feel the need to hit the pause button. When I find myself in that situation, rather than fight the current or make wild guesses about how to proceed, I schedule a mini-retreat.
A mini-retreat is a period of intensive meditation practice. It can be as short as a Sunday morning or last a whole weekend.
Scheduling a personal retreat is easier than it sounds, and it's worth every second. I've been amazed by how consistently reliable this practice is. Here's a quick guide to get you started with your at-home meditation retreat:
Step 1: Set your intention.
This may be the most important part of the whole retreat; Once you know your “why,” then you’ve already made an important shift in your mindset.
Get clear on the intention of your retreat so you know what to focus on. Write down what you hope to experience or get clarity on by undertaking the retreat. The more specific you are, the better.
Step 2: Schedule it in your calendar.
No matter how much time you're able to commit to your retreat, block it off on your calendar and treat it like you would any program you’ve registered and paid for. If you don’t make a conscious commitment to creating that time and space, it’s not going to happen.
If you plan ahead, you save yourself from having to make decisions during the retreat. This will help your mind to settle. Identify a place where you can be quiet and free of distraction for the duration. Decide beforehand exactly what practices you will do, so you don’t spend the day wondering what's next.
Step 3: Print out your schedule.
Write or print out your daily schedule of practice and tape it to the wall. Include formal practice, meals, rest, writing if you want, inspirational reading, and/or listening.
Meditation should be the foundation of the day. It’s fine to include other practices like yoga, but think of them as support for the main practice, which is to relax, settle your mind, and clarify awareness.
Make a schedule that feels doable, and be firm but gentle in keeping to it: not too tight, not too loose. Here's a sample of what your schedule might look like:
- 5:30 – 6:30am: Sitting meditation
- 6:30 – 7:30am: Gentle yoga or walk
- 7:30 – 9:00am: Breakfast
- 9:00am – 12:00pm: Sitting meditation, interspersed at intervals with walking meditation—for example, 45 minutes sitting/15 minutes walking
- 12:00 – 1:00pm: Lunch
- 1:00 – 4:00pm: Inspirational reading and journaling, interspersed with walking and resting
- 4:00 – 6:00pm: Sitting meditation, walking meditation, or gentle yoga
- 6:00 – 7:00pm: Dinner
- 7:00 – 9:00pm: Sitting meditation and/or Shavasana
- 9:00 – 10:00pm: Hot bath before bed
Step 4: Plan ahead.
Prepare an area to practice by making it clean, spacious, airy, and temperate. (Bonus if it has a scenic view.)
Decide on your menu and shop for light, nutrient-packed foods. Too much sugar or too many carbohydrates can make you feel heavy and sleepy. Too much fruit or caffeine can make it hard to focus or settle down.
Gather practice materials—cushion, mat, candles, incense—and make an altar if you like. Create an environment that inspires you so you'll actually want to sit on your meditation cushion.
Step 5: Set your retreat boundaries.
Silence is a powerful practice in itself. Set yourself up to benefit from this experience.
Tell friends and family you will be unavailable. Turn on auto-responders or lock your devices in your closet. Find a timer or regular clock to use during your retreat so you won't have to use your smartphone and be tempted to check email or use social media.
Step 6: Make retreat a regular practice.
Taking a periodic retreat is a way of resetting your internal navigational system to guide you to your highest potential. I would also argue that it is imperative for mental health and well-being. If you’re one of those people who needs justification to take time for yourself, consider this your permission slip to retreat, relax, renew, and review your life.
Because if there's one lesson I've learned in my 24 years of practicing yoga and meditation, it's that relaxing is the key to doing anything well. The reason? When you are relaxed, you become fully present. And being fully present is the key to making wise and healthy choices, long after you leave your mat.