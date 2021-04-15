A Pilates Instructor's Effective 4-Minute Inner-Thigh Workout
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
If you're looking for a quick and effective lower-body burn, we've got you covered. Well, technically Pilates instructor Cassey Ho (aka blogilates), has got you covered. The fitness trainer took to TikTok to share her four-minute inner-thigh workout—and let's just say, my legs have been on fire ever since.
4-minute inner-thigh workout.
The basis of this entire sequence is a plié squat, also referred to as a wide-leg squat or a sumo squat. Once you've gotten into that position (demonstrated above by fitness instructor C.J. Frogozo) start your four-minute timer and take these variations:
Minute 1
- Raise your right heel off the ground.
- With the right heel still raised, raise your left heel.
- Lower your right heel down.
- Lower your left heel down.
- Continue repeating this up-up, down-down motion for 1 minute.
Minute 2
- Lift both heels off the ground, simultaneously.
- Lower both heels back to the ground.
- Continue repeating this double-heel lift for 1 minute.
Minute 3
- Raise your right heel off the ground.
- Pulse up and down in your squat, with your heel staying lifted.
- Continue pulsing for 1 minute.
- When the minute is up, lower your right heel back to the ground.
Minute 4
- Raise your left heel off the ground this time.
- Pulse up and down in your squat, with your heel staying lifted.
- Continue pulsing for 1 minute.
- When the minute is up, lower your left heel back to the ground.
At this point, your inner thighs will most likely feel like a pile of noodles. If you're doing a four-minute workout to, um, be done in four minutes, then hydrate and get on with your day. If you have loads of energy left, however, take it from the top and make this an eight-minute workout or finish out leg day with some of our favorite lower-body exercises.
