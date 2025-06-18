Advertisement
The Doctor-Approved Superfoods To Support Cognition, Mood, & Gut Health
When it comes to eating for long-term health, Amy Shah, M.D., keeps things practical, research-backed, and rooted in everyday nutrition.
A double board-certified physician and bestselling author, Shah is known for blending the best of conventional medicine with nutrition science, especially when it comes to using food to support energy, mood, and cognition.
She brought this perspective to mindbodygreen’s 2025 revitalize, our annual event that brings together leading voices in health and wellness for a day of meaningful conversation and inspiring takeaways. We were honored to have Shah speak on stage, where she highlighted the everyday strategies she personally uses to support well-being through food.
In a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, Shah expanded on this topic, sharing the foods she incorporates into her diet on a regular basis. Here’s what makes her plate week after week, and the compelling science behind it.
Kiwi for sleep & gut health
One of Shah’s favorite nighttime snacks is kiwi—and it’s more than just a refreshing fruit. At our mindbodygreen revitalize event, she highlighted kiwi’s impressive track record for improving sleep quality, especially among people navigating hormonal shifts or low sleep efficiency.
Clinical studies back her up: eating two kiwis before bed has been linked to falling asleep faster, sleeping longer, and waking less throughout the night.
In addition to its sleep-promoting potential, kiwi also supports gut health. Shah points out that eating it with the skin on adds about 50% more fiber, which 95% of Americans aren’t getting enough of. Fiber plays a central role in regulating digestion and feeding beneficial gut bacteria, which in turn influence everything from mood to immunity.
Blueberries for brain function
Shah calls blueberries her “desert island fruit,” and for good reason. Blueberries are rich in anthocyanins and flavanols, two plant compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. A growing body of research suggests that even a single serving can have measurable effects on cognitive performance, especially working memory and attention.
Studies have also found that children who eat blueberries regularly perform better on academic tests.1 Their ability to increase cerebral blood flow and support neuronal signaling makes them an ideal snack before a mentally demanding task.
Citrus for mood support
Oranges and other citrus fruits make regular appearances in Shah’s kitchen, particularly during peak seasons like winter. While most people associate citrus with vitamin C and immune support, its benefits go well beyond that.
Emerging research in the field of nutritional psychiatry has linked higher citrus intake to reduced psychological distress and improved emotional well-being. This is likely due to a synergistic effect of bioactive compounds found in citrus, especially hesperidin, a flavonoid shown to have anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties.
Citrus fruits may also influence neurotransmitter activity and help regulate oxidative stress, both of which play a role in mood regulation. Their bright flavor and natural sweetness make them an easy, accessible option for boosting nutrient intake and supporting mental health.
Cocoa for flavanols
Beyond fruits, Shah is a big advocate for flavanol-rich foods like cocoa. Flavanols are a type of polyphenol that support cardiovascular and brain health. They work by increasing nitric oxide production, which improves blood flow and reduces oxidative stress. These mechanisms make flavanols particularly valuable for supporting memory, focus, and vascular function as we age.
But not all chocolate is created equal. Shah explains that the processing involved in making chocolate bars—yes, even the dark ones—often strips away most of the flavanols. That’s why she recommends using a concentrated cocoa extract for a reliable, high-dose source of flavanols.
The takeaway
Shah’s approach to nutrition is grounded in simplicity, focusing on everyday foods with well-researched benefits. From kiwi to cocoa, these simple additions to your plate can support everything from cognitive function to sleep and gut health, making them small changes with meaningful impact.