Being half-Iranian has connected me deeply to the poetic and ancient wisdom of Persia. Growing up in Iran for the first 10 years of my life gave me some insight on how there, women and beauty are synonymous with each other. Although we lived in the countryside surrounded by mostly mountains, we would have occasional glamorous visitors or go to see friends in the city.

The women always had a few things in common: extremely soft, luxurious, velvet, skin on their limbs; shiny, glossy hair; and clean, even skin. Grandmothers and mothers would pass down certain rituals to their daughters for centuries; therefore the lineage of these ancient methods are still alive today.