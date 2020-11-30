One of my most beloved ingredients is the delicate strands of saffron. Since I was a child I have been in awe of this precious spice. I have seen how it can make a simple rice dish go from a staple to a culinary sensation. The unusual flavor and beautiful golden red color come from the Crocus flower. It is said that it takes 4,500 crocus flowers to make up 1 ounce of saffron. Saffron has incredible healing properties that also are found in Ayurvedic traditions. For the skin, using topically can help with dryness, discoloration, dullness, and acne.