Using mindfulness, Maria began to take note of her thoughts, emotions, and body sensations at various points throughout her tournaments. In the beginning, we would break down each round, shot by shot. Upon reflection, Maria quickly realized that in those clutch moments of competition, she would shift her attention away from the line she wanted the ball to travel, and instead focus on how her hands were feeling. However, during days when she felt more confident and less pressure, she didn't notice pulsating and trembling in her hands.

While the post-game reflections helped Maria build her awareness, the observations were not the only key to improving Maria’s performance. The next task, accepting, would prove even more important. Moving forward, Maria would need to observe when she experienced the sensation in her hands, and then simply accept that it was her body’s natural response to the stress.

It may surprise you (as it did Maria) that many elite athletes have similar experiences under peak levels of pressure. There is nothing wrong with the athlete (or their brain) when they begin feeling less than confident, and notice distracting body sensations or negative self-talk. It just means that the brain needs an operating system update, in the form of mindset training.

To retrain Maria’s brain, we introduced a “priming” exercise into her daily routine. We started with something easy and manageable: a short mindful minute of breathing each morning. Once Maria had the breathing exercise down, we introduced imagery. Maria would center herself with the breathing, and then envision her day and the competition. She would bring to her mind’s eye a solid performance, as well as her hands shaking. It may sound counter-intuitive, but it was important for Maria not only to contemplate what would go well, but what might not go well. This is what helped with the acceptance.

If Maria could use imagery to anticipate the nervousness and her body’s physical reaction to that emotion, she could also use imagery to see herself being successful despite the way she felt. It was all about building intentionality. She would imagine looking down, feeling the anxiety, and noticing the pulsating and trembling in her hands. And then, Maria would imagine taking in a deep breath, accepting her state, exhaling, pulling back her putter, and seeing her ball travel down the line exactly where she wanted it.