Pea Protein Vs. Whey Protein — One Stands Out For Muscle-Building

The skepticism around plant protein isn't unfounded. Plant proteins have long been considered inferior to animal proteins because they tend to be harder to digest and often lack sufficient amounts of one or more essential amino acids (the building blocks your body uses to build and repair muscle tissue, produce enzymes and hormones, and support immune function). Without enough (or the right ratio) o f these amino acids, those processes slow down or stall. That gap has made many nutrition researchers and athletes hesitant to fully embrace plant protein as an equivalent alternative.