Pea Protein Vs. Whey Protein — One Stands Out For Muscle-Building
A few years ago, pea protein was the chalky afterthought in plant-based protein powders. But it is has had a serious glow-up, and now it's everywhere—protein bars, meat alternatives, ready-to-drink shakes, and the supplement stacks of people who've never given plant protein a second thought.
Pea protein is relatively popular option for people who are dairy-free, and it is increasingly marketed as a one-for-one swap for whey. But is it, really?
Pea vs. whey protein
The skepticism around plant protein isn't unfounded. Plant proteins have long been considered inferior to animal proteins because they tend to be harder to digest and often lack sufficient amounts of one or more essential amino acids (the building blocks your body uses to build and repair muscle tissue, produce enzymes and hormones, and support immune function). Without enough (or the right ratio) o f these amino acids, those processes slow down or stall. That gap has made many nutrition researchers and athletes hesitant to fully embrace plant protein as an equivalent alternative.
Researchers in Germany set out to answer this question by conducting a rigorous randomized crossover trial1, where they put three forms of pea protein (concentrate, isolate, and extrudate) head-to-head against whey in 20 healthy young adults. To evaluate the proteins, they tracked markers like amino acid levels in the blood, blood sugar, insulin, how full participants felt, and more
The study found that pea protein holds its own in some areas, but whey still has a meaningful edge in others. Here's what the science actually says.
Where pea protein holds its own
On several key markers, pea protein performed on par with whey.
- Blood sugar: After participants consumed 25 grams of protein from either pea or whey, there was no meaningful difference in their blood sugar response. Both caused a similar rise and fall in glucose over the five-hour observation window.
- Insulin: The same pattern held for insulin. Pea and whey produced comparable insulin responses, which is reassuring for anyone choosing pea protein partly for its metabolic profile.
- Fullness: Hunger, fullness, and satiety were tracked throughout the study, and pea protein and whey left participants feeling equally satisfied, at least in the short term. This is important for those using protein as part of an appetite-control or weight-management strategy.
- Muscle building in younger adults: The study didn't directly measure muscle building, but other research has. One study found that pea protein stimulated muscle building2 to a comparable extent as milk-derived protein in healthy young men, and a separate trial in resistance-trained people3 found pea protein supported post-exercise muscle building on par with other protein sources. So for younger, active adults, the lower amino acid delivery from pea may not translate into a weaker muscle-building response, at least not in the short- term.
Where whey still has a real edge
Now for the part the pea protein marketing doesn't always lead with.
- Essential amino acid delivery: All three forms of pea protein delivered significantly fewer essential amino acids to the bloodstream than whey, even after researchers adjusted for the exact amount of each amino acids in the meal. Plant proteins are generally harder to digest, partly because of the plant cell wall that limits enzyme access, and partly because of natural compounds that can interfere with protein breakdown. In other words, the gap doesn't necessarily come from a lack of amino content in the protein, but rather how many of the aminos your body is able to absorb and use.
- Methionine: Every protein source has a limiting amino acid, the one present in the smallest amount relative to what your body needs. For pea protein, that's methionine. Methionine is an essential amino acid that plays a key role in building new proteins, supporting liver function, and producing other important compounds the body relies on, including creatine and carnitine, which matter for energy and muscle metabolism. Blood methionine barely moved after any of the three pea forms, and actually dipped below fasting levels after about two hours, a sign the body may be drawing on its own stores. Whey, by contrast, produced a rapid rise in methionine that peaked around 60 minutes and returned to baseline by three hours.
- Leucine: Leucine is the amino acid most directly tied to triggering muscle building. It acts as the signal that tells your muscles it's time to rebuild. Whey is naturally rich in it, and blood leucine rose faster and higher after whey than after any pea form, even after accounting for the leucine content of each meal. This is very important for anyone actively trying to build or preserve muscle.
When you put these gaps together, whey's advantage for muscle building becomes clearer. Muscle repair and growth depend on having enough of the right amino acids available in the bloodstream at the right time. Whey delivers a faster, larger flood of those amino acids after a meal, which is why it's long been the benchmark in sports nutrition research.
If building or preserving muscle is your priority, especially if you're over 40 and thinking about how much protein you need, whey's amino acid profile gives it a real, research-backed edge that pea protein currently can't fully match.
What about uric acid?
The study found that pea protein raised uric acid levels in the blood, while whey actually lowered them. Uric acid is a byproduct created when your body metabolizes purines, which are commonly found in legumes and other foods. Chronically high uric acid is linked to gout, a form of inflammatory arthritis.
The researchers note this is the first study to look at uric acid after pea protein consumption specifically. The rise was acute, occurring in the hours after eating, but it's not yet clear whether regular pea protein consumption leads to chronically elevated uric acid over time. Observational research on legumes and uric acid is mixed, with some studies showing a slight increase in risk and others showing no association or even a protective effect.
For most people, this is unlikely to be a concern. But if you have a history of gout or elevated uric acid, it's worth raising with your doctor before making pea protein a daily staple.
What this means for you
If your goal is to build and maintain muscle, whey protein is still the goal standard. However, we recognize that there are lots of people who are dairy-free or plant-based.
When trying to pick a pea protein, you will notice a couple of options: concentrate, isolate, and increasingly, extrudate (the form used in many meat alternatives and textured plant-based products). The study offers some clarity on which are the most
- Concentrate vs. isolate: Pea protein concentrate has more fiber and natural plant compounds, while isolate is more refined and higher in protein. However, these forms produced nearly identical amino acid responses in the blood. So if you're deciding between a pea concentrate and a pea isolate powder, the amino acid delivery is likely comparable.
- Extrudate: Extruded pea protein, created by pushing protein through high heat and pressure to build a meat-like texture, tells a different story. Participants who ate the extrudate showed a noticeably delayed rise in essential amino acids, especially in the first two hours. Researchers attribute this to structural changes from the extrusion process that make the protein harder for digestive enzymes to break down quickly. The delay was more pronounced in women, which the researchers link to known differences in how the sexes digest food.
If you need help deciphering and hitting your protein goals, check out our zero-stress guide to eating more protein.
The takeaway
Pea protein keeps up with whey on some aspects like satiety, blood sugar, and insulin. And for younger, active adults, the lower amino acid delivery may not meaningfully limit muscle building. But it does deliver fewer essential amino acids to the bloodstream, has a real methionine gap, and provides less leucine, the amino acid most directly tied to muscle repair and growth.
But if muscle building or preservation is your priority, whey will always have the advantage. Here are the 5 best whey proteins for muscle growth and maintenance.