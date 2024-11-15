Don't worry, you don't have to run a marathon or lift heavy weights to train your brain (unless you want to, of course). Rather, consider adding dancing to your workout routine. In fact, Toups says this simple exercise can even be a helpful therapy method for those with dementia (in addition to those trying to prevent it). And she's certainly an expert on the subject: She published a dementia study this past summer (along with neurologist Dale Bredesen, M.D., who we've also had on the show), in which 84% of patients with mild cognitive impairment saw improvement after only nine months.