"In thinking about how to distinguish—consider that it is possible to want sex with someone you would not feel love or a romantic vibe with, and it is possible to want the feelings of romance with someone you aren't into sexually," she explains. "If you find these two sexual/emotional spaces are not just activated by specific people but many/all kinds of people, you are in the 'pan-' zone, but then the question is fundamentally: sexual desire, romantic connection, or possibly both?"