Consider This A Sign You're Ready For A Fresh Start + What It Means For You

What To Know If You Pull The Page Of Swords In A Tarot Reading
Tarot readings are a great way to tap your intuition, ask questions about the past, present, and future, and figure out your next course of action. With 78 different cards to choose from in traditional tarot decks, the Page of Swords stands out as a card that's all about starting fresh. Here's what to know next time you pull it.
What does the Page of Swords mean?
The Page of Swords signals a new perspective or direction. The sword suit is associated with themes like intellect, as well as action, and according to tarot reader and founder of Witchy Wellness Leah Vanderveldt, pages are typically beginner energy and the start of a new phase, almost like a new moon.
"Pages are informed by the cycle/cards that came before them (i.e., the Ace through 10 of the suit), but interact with them in a new way," she explains.
So in the case of the Page of Swords, this page has a new vantage point. "It can feel like a breath of fresh air, with a new sense of direction, idealism, and enthusiasm," Vanderveldt notes, adding that this card encourages both observing patterns and trying new things.
This card can also encourage you to start anew in mental pursuits, mental health, and communication—without needing external validation to do it, she says. "You're being called to embody the lessons you've learned and lean into your curiosity."
What does it mean for love & relationships?
When pulled upright:
If you pulled the Page of Swords upright in a reading about love or relationships, Vanderveldt says it signals a new way of approaching a relationship.
"It can feel weird to break cycles or patterns that come naturally, but you may have realized what you've done in the past doesn't work for you," she explains. When you pull this card, it's "on your side," so to speak, in helping you initiate that necessary shift. "Don't be afraid to let your enthusiasm show—being too cool is overrated," Vanderveldt adds.
When pulled in reverse:
In reverse, the Page of Swords in a love reading suggests you could be unnecessarily doubting yourself in your relationships. Vanderveldt notes you could also be finding yourself falling into old patterns or fears.
"This is a signal to pause and ask yourself what you're afraid of—and be really honest with yourself," she says, adding that relationships can make us confront our biggest wounds. "There is an opportunity for healing and change if you can view yourself objectively in this situation to see the way forward."
What does it mean for professional and financial matters?
When pulled upright:
In a career reading, the Page of Swords upright signals you might be learning something new on the job, or that now would be a good time to do so. "This page can feel a little bit like an excited intern in the best possible way," Vanderveldt says.
The card might be encouraging you to take on a new role or responsibility, or simply do something at work that you've never done before. With the Page of Swords on your side, doing so is probably worth a shot. "It might be awkward at first, but that's how you learn," Vanderveldt adds.
When pulled in reverse:
In reverse, the Page of Swords in a career reading suggests an unwillingness to look at something from a new, or at least a different, perspective. Maybe you've become jaded, have grown tired of the mundane, or even feel like you'll always be in financial trouble, Vanderveldt explains.
"This page urges you to take a different perspective and challenge those self-defeating beliefs," she says, adding, "If you're cynical about it all, ask yourself why and what you can change with your actions and intentions."
What does it mean for challenges that lie ahead?
When pulled upright:
If you pulled the Page of Swords in a reading about challenges you're facing (or will face), Vanderveldt says that like all the pages, the Page of Swords is inexperienced, "but their enthusiasm, curiosity, and idealism are their true North."
As such, pulling this card here is a reminder that there's still much to learn—but it's important to maintain the "beginner's mind" that this card represents, Vanderveldt notes.
When pulled in reverse:
In reverse, according to Vanderveldt, this card can signal self-doubt as a big challenge. "There's a fear that can creep in with that sword's sharpness—the worry that you're moving backward or afraid to begin at all," she explains.
Pulling the Page of Swords in this situation suggests that remembering your "why" or that aforementioned true North is likely the biggest challenge you're facing. Once you remember it, you'll move closer to overcoming any doubt or fear.
The bottom line.
Sometimes we need to try on new things (including ideas and perspectives) and look at life with fresh eyes in order to get the results we'd like. Pulling the Page of Swords card is a signal that now is the time to do so. Who knows—you just might find things end up working out better when you ditch your old patterns.
