Is Your Skin Keeping You Up At Night? The Eczema–Sleep Connection
If you’ve ever dealt with eczema, you know it’s more than just dry, itchy skin—it’s a full-body experience that can affect everything from your mood to your energy levels. But here’s something you might not realize: that persistent itch could be quietly sabotaging your sleep.
A meta-analysis1 found that nearly half of people with eczema also experience sleep disturbances, a rate significantly higher than the general population. The more severe the skin condition, the worse the sleep quality tends to be.
How eczema disrupts your rest
Atopic dermatitis, the technical name for eczema, sets off a cascade of reactions in the body that make quality sleep a real challenge. Researchers point to three main mechanisms:
- Nocturnal itching and scratching: Flare-ups often worsen at night, making it harder to fall and stay asleep.
- A behavioral loop: Over time, nighttime scratching can become a learned habit that reinforces insomnia and restlessness.
- Inflammation & circadian disruption: Eczema-related inflammation interferes with your body’s natural clock and even melatonin production, the hormone that helps regulate sleep.
This combination not only disrupts deep sleep but may also trigger daytime fatigue, anxiety, and mood changes—creating a frustrating cycle where poor sleep fuels inflammation, and inflammation worsens skin symptoms.
How to support both skin & sleep
While managing eczema may require professional care, small changes can make a meaningful difference:
- Cool it down: Keep your bedroom temperature between 60–67°F to reduce itch intensity.
- Lock in moisture: Apply a thick, fragrance-free moisturizer before bed to reinforce the skin barrier.
- Time your wind-down: Consistent bedtime routines and light exposure during the day can help reset your circadian rhythm.
- Address stress: Practices like mindfulness or gentle yoga before bed may lower inflammatory stress hormones linked to flare-ups.
The takeaway
If you’re tossing and turning at night, your skin might be sending a signal. Prioritizing eczema care and sleep hygiene isn’t just about comfort—it’s about restoring your body’s natural rhythms and resilience. Because when your skin rests easier, you do too.