We always say we want our immune systems to be alert, just not too alert. As board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D., explains to us, when your skin's immune system is on overdrive, it targets otherwise harmless molecules as "threats" and attacks them—sometimes resulting in contact dermatitis (the fancy derm name for an allergic or irritant reaction). This is why people with hypersensitivity complain about not being able to use most beauty products because they are allergic to even the most mild of ingredients—or they can only use products formulated as "hypoallergenic," as it's made without commonly identified allergens.