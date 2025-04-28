The surprising (and common) mistake that can cause greasy hair

Your scalp produces tons of natural oils—this is a good thing, as sebum is what keeps your strands shiny and moisturized. It's when your scalp accrues too much oil that becomes a slight issue, buildup, flakes, and greasy hair not too far behind. The specific time stamp looks different for each person, but for straight-to-wavy hair types (think pin-straight to loose bends), the hair tends to get oily faster, as it's easy for sebum to travel from root to shaft (it's also why people with this hair type may need to shampoo more often).