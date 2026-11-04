Over 6,000 Older Adults Reveal A Surprising Link Between Vitamin E & Longevity
Vitamin E is often talked about as one nutrient, but it actually comes in several forms.
Two of the most common are alpha-tocopherol and gamma-tocopherol. Both are found in food, but researchers are exploring whether they have different relationships with our health as we get older.
In a new study of more than 6,000 older adults, researchers looked at blood levels of these two forms of vitamin E and how they related to the risk of dying from different causes.
The findings offer a closer look at how nutrient levels may be connected to long-term health.
About the study
Researchers analyzed health data from 6,025 U.S. adults aged 60 and older.
As part of a national health survey conducted between 1999 and 2006, participants had blood tests measuring their levels of alpha-tocopherol and gamma-tocopherol.
To compare the results, researchers divided participants into four groups based on their blood levels of each form of vitamin E. This allowed them to compare people with the highest levels against those with the lowest.
Researchers then tracked participants for an average of 12.1 years, recording deaths and their causes.
They also accounted for other factors that could influence the results, including cholesterol levels, lifestyle habits, and existing health conditions.
One form tracked with cancer, the other with Alzheimer's
The two forms of vitamin E showed different associations with the risk of dying from a particular cause.
First, alpha-tocopherol was linked to lower overall and cancer mortality. Compared with people in the lowest blood-level group, those in the highest group had a 16% lower risk of dying from any cause and a 35% lower risk of dying from cancer.
The association with cancer mortality was even stronger among participants who had previously been diagnosed with cancer.
Gamma-tocopherol, on the other hand, showed a different pattern.
Higher blood levels initially appeared to be associated with a greater risk of death. However, once researchers accounted for other health and lifestyle factors, that association disappeared.
There was one exception. Participants in the highest gamma-tocopherol group had a 37% lower risk of dying from Alzheimer's disease compared with those in the lowest group.
These percentages describe differences in estimated risk between the groups over the follow-up period.
They don't mean that 16% or 35% of participants survived, or that vitamin E directly prevented these deaths.
Why these findings don't mean you should start taking vitamin E
Before adding a vitamin E supplement to your routine, there's an important detail to understand.
Researchers measured how much of each form was already present in participants' blood. They didn't give anyone supplements or test whether taking vitamin E could prevent disease or extend lifespan.
Blood levels of a nutrient can be influenced by several things, including what you eat, your genetics, and how your body processes nutrients. So, these associations don't prove that getting more vitamin E will lower your risk of cancer or Alzheimer's.
More research is needed to understand why these two forms were associated with different health outcomes and whether either one directly influences disease risk.
How to get more vitamin E through food
For now, there's no need to rush out and buy a vitamin E supplement. You can get this nutrient through everyday foods, including:
- Nuts and seeds: Almonds, sunflower seeds, peanut butter, and hazelnuts.
- Fruits & vegetables: avocado, mango, kiwi, red bell peppers, turnips greens, and butternut squash.
- Proteins: Salmon and trout.
These foods provide plenty of other nutrients, too, making them useful additions to a varied, balanced diet.
If you're considering a vitamin E supplement, check with your healthcare provider first. They can help you decide whether one makes sense for you and, if so, how much to take.
The takeaway
Your vitamin E levels might tell researchers more about aging than we once thought, but there's still plenty to learn. Until we know whether these associations translate into real health benefits, enjoy your vitamin E-rich foods and don't mistake an interesting study for a reason to stock up on supplements.