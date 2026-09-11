These 5 Nutrients Stood Out In A Study Of 100K+ People
There are plenty of reasons to eat a colorful mix of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and other nutrient-rich foods. Still, it's hard to know which nutrients matter most for long-term health.
A new study of more than 100,000 adults1 offers some clues. Researchers looked at several common vitamins and tracked how intake lined up with colorectal cancer, one of the most common cancers worldwide.
Five nutrients stood out, although the findings don't mean taking more of them will necessarily lower your risk.
About the study
Researchers analyzed data from 101,692 adults ages 55 to 74 who took part in the Prostate, Lung, Colorectal, and Ovarian (PLCO) Cancer Screening Trial.
Participants reported what they ate and which supplements they used, giving researchers an estimate of their intake of vitamins A, B6, B12, C, D, and E. The researchers then tracked who developed colorectal cancer and who died from it.
They also accounted for other factors that can influence cancer risk, including age, body weight, smoking, family history, and overall diet quality.
Higher intake was linked to lower colorectal cancer risk
During nearly nine years of follow-up, 1,085 participants developed colorectal cancer.
Compared with people who consumed lower amounts, those who consumed more vitamins A, B6, D, and E were less likely to develop the disease.
Over roughly 15 years, 529 participants died from colorectal cancer. People with higher intakes of vitamins A, B6, C, D, and E were less likely to die from it, with vitamin D showing the strongest association.
Vitamins C and E are both antioxidants, and antioxidant-rich foods have been examined in other cancers as well.
Vitamin B12 was different. Researchers didn't find a meaningful link between B12 intake and either developing colorectal cancer or dying from it.
Why food matters more than a vitamin checklist
It's tempting to look at these results and think, "Should I be taking all five?" But that's not what the study tells us.
This was an observational study. Researchers looked at existing eating habits rather than assigning people to take certain vitamins, so they can't say that the vitamins themselves prevented cancer.
There's also a bigger dietary pattern to consider. People who consumed more of these vitamins also tended to eat more whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, exercise more, and have higher overall diet-quality scores. Those habits could have contributed to the results.
Food and supplements can both help you meet your nutritional needs, and supplements may be especially useful when your diet, age, or health history makes it difficult to get enough of a nutrient from food alone.
As with any supplement, follow the label and talk with your doctor about the right product or dose for you.
How to get more of these nutrients
Many of these vitamins are easy to find in everyday foods.
- Vitamin A: Carrots, sweet potatoes, and leafy greens
- Vitamin B6: Poultry, fish, chickpeas, and bananas
- Vitamin C: Citrus fruits, bell peppers, and broccoli
- Vitamin D: Fatty fish and fortified foods
- Vitamin E: Nuts, seeds, and leafy greens
The bigger picture matters more than any individual vitamin. In this study, lower vitamin intake tended to go along with eating fewer whole grains, fruits, and vegetables overall, while other research has flagged specific food categories linked to colon cancer.
And while food is medicine, in this case it's most important stay on top of your regular colorectal cancer screening.
The takeaway
Higher intake of vitamins A, B6, C, D, and E was associated with better colorectal cancer outcomes in this large study, but it doesn't prove that the vitamins themselves prevent cancer.
A varied diet rich in whole, nutrient-dense foods, along with a supplement when appropriate, can help support overall nutrient intake.