Colon Cancer Risk Before 40 May Be Linked To These Factors, Study Finds

Rates of colon cancer diagnosed before age 50 have been climbing steadily for more than two decades, and it's now the leading cause of cancer-related death in Americans under 50. And it's now recommended to get your first screening at 45. Researchers have been trying to understand why. Diet, physical inactivity, the gut microbiome have all have been linked to the trend. But new research published in Cancer points to the role of demographics and parental characteristics. Here's what you need to know.