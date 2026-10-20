In this group, nuts and seeds are some of the most remarkable foods, gram for gram, than virtually any other fare. This includes unsweetened nut butters, like peanut butter and almond butter. I commonly hear nutrition experts cautioning against eating too many nuts because they are high in fat, calories, and “energy-density.” I have had a running good natured debate about this with a friend who heads a leading anti-hunger organization in New York. He is convinced that when he eats nuts he gains weight. I’ve earnestly explained that the dietary fats in nuts and seeds are exceptionally healthful and—together with their fiber, vitamins, minerals, and phenolics—form a nutritional powerhouse, one of nature’s crowning gifts for our well-being. I’ve described the evidence from long-term observational studies and numerous shorter-term trials that people who eat more nuts gain less weight over time; and that these results were confirmed by a large, five-year intervention proving that daily nut consumption reduces belly fat and waist size.