I've Interviewed 100+ Mental Health Experts: These Are The Best Anxiety-Busting Tips

"I am a meditator off and on," Wachob says during a conversation with psychologist and stress researcher Elissa Epel, Ph.D. Specifically, he's a big fan of Vedic and Transcendental Meditation for 20 minutes per day. "With kids, that practice kind of disappeared. Now, it's maybe a couple minutes a day, maybe twice, maybe every other day," he adds. It's not always consistent, but whenever he can find the time, he'll sit and collect his thoughts.