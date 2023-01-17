Everyone favors different techniques and practices to manage their stress. For example, some may swear by a regular gratitude practice, while others find success with a daily afternoon stroll. Not every tip—no matter how absolutely life-changing it may seem on social media—will work for you. And that’s OK!

That being said, if someone has access to the best doctors and mental health experts in the game, it would be a mistake not to at least consider their tried-and-true habits. Our co-founder and CEO, Jason Wachob, has chatted with countless neuroscientists, psychologists, and psychiatrists on the mindbodygreen podcast about the best stress-reducing tips. As a result, he has picked up quite the restorative routine over the years.