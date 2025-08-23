The One Fiber Supplement Reviewers Swear By For Digestion & Cholesterol*
Figuring out the root cause of your digestion struggles (Are you going No. 2 too much or too little? What’s with this seemingly random bloating) or elevated cholesterol can feel daunting. And the quick fixes you see influencers post likely have little scientific merit.
So where do you start? With fiber. Fiber is a critical carb that supports digestion and regularity by adding bulk to stool and feeding gut microbes. Soluble fibers also lower cholesterol by trapping cholesterol and bile acids in the intestines and removing them from the body.*
But fiber is severely lacking in our diets. Yes, this is true even if you eat healthy. In fact, the average American is only eating about 16 grams of fiber1 a day, when the recommended amount ranges from 25-38 grams.
How to get more fiber
There are a few ways to increase your fiber intake and reap these benefits.
One is by incorporating more fiber-rich foods into your diet at each meal. This includes foods like chia seeds, raspberries, avocados, lentils, and legumes.
And if you’re really looking to bump up your intake and target digestion or cholesterol levels, then adding a fiber supplement to your routine is the way to go.
Supplements isolate certain fibers from plants that are hard to get through the diet alone. mindbodygreen’s organic fiber+ with prebiotic support provides 6 grams of fiber primarily from guar beans (plus green kiwifruit and functional mushrooms).
Guar beans aren't typically a vegetable you’ll find at grocery stores, but research shows that eating around 6 grams of guar fiber a day helps:
- Combat gas and bloating*
- Increase weekly bowel movements*
- Enhance appetite regulation*
- Support cholesterol levels2*
Newer research even shows this fiber helps good bacteria in the gut thrive and hydrate the skin.*
Customers have been leaning on organic fiber+ with prebiotic support for years now to support their health. But don't just take our word for it: Here's what they’re saying.
Great product!
“I've been using this for months and have shared it with my family as well. It blends great into oatmeal and smoothies (my dad adds it to his tea) and is very gentle in helping ensure I have healthy BMs. Highly recommend this product!”*
–Catherine M.
Happy gut
“This fiber supplement is one of the best I’ve tried! It dissolves easily and doesn’t become overly thick like many others. I started using a fiber supplement because of higher cholesterol levels due to genetics and menopause… so I appreciate a great product that is easy and enjoyable to use daily!”
–Roodi H.
Fantastic fiber
“Love the organic ingredients. Tasteless and blends beautifully with morning coffee.
Best of all… [it’s a] good amount of fiber and keeps you regular. All around, a very good quality product.Thank you, MBG!”*
–Lenore S.
Excellent high-quality fiber
“Organic fiber is an excellent source of fiber! I’ve never taken in any fiber supplement that has worked so well. This fiber is gentle yet effective and doesn’t leave you with any bad side effects. I would recommend this high-quality product to anyone with or without issues of the GI tract.”*
–Julie S.
Curbs my appetite
“I so enjoy using this fiber mix, especially if I am overly hungry for no good reason. It helps to not only curb my appetite but is helpful for digestion too!”*
–Elizabeth T.
Great for digestion
“This product has made a real difference in my digestion and regularity. It feels quite gentle but effective b/c I’m noticeably less bloated and gassy. Another bonus is that I found myself more satiated during the day after I take it. I don’t feel the need to snack as much.”*
–Harper N.
The takeaway
Adding a high-quality fiber supplement to your routine is one of the best (and easiest) ways to improve your health, specifically your regularity and cholesterol levels. And organic fiber+ with prebiotic support is a great addition to your favorite breakfast recipes, coffee, or smoothie.